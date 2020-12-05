- 1st T20I - 4 Dec, FriMatch Ended161/7(20.0) RR 8.05
Happy Birthday Shikhar Dhawan: Virender Sehwag Comes up With Another Gem as 'Gabbar' Turns 35
Former India opener Virender Sehwag who is quite active on social media is known for sharing quirky posts on varied subjects and has gained quite a following too. As Shikhar Dhawan turned 35, wishes started pouring in from all corners for the current Team India opener, but Sehwag’s wishes for his former team mate stands out. Sehwag came up with another gem and took to Twitter wishing Dhawan on his special day.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: December 5, 2020, 12:37 PM IST
ALSO READ - 'Even Cheteshwar Pujara Was Called...' - Former Yorkshire Players Claim 'Institutional Racism'
Sehwag shared an old photo of a young and smiling Dhawan and wished calling him “a smiling guy” and prodded him to score more runs in Australia. He joked about Dhawan’s association with Australia as his family is based there and calling it his “sasural”. He also poked fun at Dhawan’s signatory celebration move where he pats his thigh after scoring big runs or a catch.
Sehwag tweeted, “Many Many happy returns of the day to a ever smiling guy I admire a lot, @SDhawan25. Sasural mein khoob khoob run banao baaki matches mein bhi aur har khushi manaao. May you get to have many more celebrations, itni ki jaanghein laal ho jaayein”.
Many Many happy returns of the day to a ever smiling guy I admire a lot , @SDhawan25 . Sasural mein khoob khoob run banao baaki matches mein bhi aur har khushi manaao. May you get to have many more celebrations , itni ki jaanghein laal ho jaayein . pic.twitter.com/8U5MVHLlaX— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 5, 2020
His post has already generated quite a buzz on the micro blogging site and has garnered more than 15,000 likes and hundreds of comments within hours of posting.
ALSO READ - #ArrestYograjSingh Trends on Twitter After Former Indian Cricketer's Provocative Speech During Farmer's Protest
Team India’s run scoring machine Shikhar Dhawan, fondly called as ‘Gabbar’ is currently t playing against Australia in the 2020-21 tour Down Under. The stylish southpaw is one of the most successful white-ball openers the team had in a long time. Dhawan is known for his ever smiling and jolly go attitude on and off field.
He made his ODI debut against Australia in 2010 and Test in 2013 against the same team. In 2016, he became the fastest Indian to score 3,000 career ODI runs and the star cricketer hit the fastest century in 85 balls in his maiden Test. He has so far played in 34 Tests scoring 2,315 runs and 139 ODIs with 5,808 and counting runs.
