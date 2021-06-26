Happy Birthday Shivam Dubey: A Look at His Career so Far

Shivam Dube’s journey to the top of Indian cricket has been boisterous and is nothing less than inspiration for many budding cricketers. Early in his career, Dube emerged as a genuine seam bowling all-rounder and made headlines with his all-round abilities and power game.The 28-year-old showed signs of brilliance in domestic cricket. However, Dube has failed to translate his true potential into match-winning performances at the higher level while playing for India or in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The all-rounder started his journey for becoming a professional cricketer from his childhood only as his father Rajesh Dube was firm on making his child a sportsperson.

Life was going smooth for the Mumbai-born as he used to practice for hours in the pitch made in the backyard of his home. However, Dube’s life came to a standstill as he eluded cricket out of his life from the age of 13 to 17 due to family issues. As the all-rounder’s life was bestowed with some normalcy, the desire of playing for India prompted him to start from scratch at the age of 17.

Starting at 17 wasn’t easy for the all-rounder but he gave the game of cricket everything he had. Dube soon received the fruit of his patience and hard work as he made his debut for Mumbai in their U-23 team. There was no looking back for the all-rounder as he managed to catch the eye of selectors and made his debut in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in 2016.

The SMAT debut was followed by Dube smashing a century in his maiden appearance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The much-awaited first-class debut for the Mumbai Stalwart came at the age of 24. The all-rounder enjoyed a rollicking start to his stint in the Ranji Trophy as he ended up with a five-wicket haul.

Dube’s first Ranji Trophy season saw him finish with a whopping 23 wickets and 632 runs under his belt. Dube’s hard-hitting abilities and exploits with the ball ensured a permanent slot for him in Mumbai’s domestic circuit. The major breakthrough in the 28-year-old’s career came when the IPL franchise RCB paid a staggering amount of INR 5 crore to acquire his services during IPL 2019.

However, things didn’t go as per the plan and Dube failed to justify his hefty paycheck. A torrid IPL season didn’t have any effect on Dube’s game as he churned out performances after performances in the domestic circuit. The remarkable performances in the domestic tournament fetched the all-rounder a maiden call-up to the Indian team.

Just like IPL, the Mumbai Stalwart has failed to deliver any impressive performances for the Men in Blue. Since his debut against Bangladesh in November 2019, the left-hander has featured in 13 T20 Internationals scoring 105 runs and picking only five wickets. Dube’s last outing in the Indian colors came against New Zealand in February 2020.

The all-rounder might be going from a lean patch but if groomed properly Shivam Dube can be the next big thing in Indian cricket.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here