Happy Birthday Shivnarine Chanderpaul: West Indies Legend's Top Test Innings Against India

Shivnarine Chanderpaul is the first cricket player of Indian descent to play more than 100 Test matches for West Indies. The left-handed batsman featured in 164 Test matches and 268 One Day Internationals for West Indies, scoring 11867 and 8778 runs at an average of 51.4 and 41.6, respectively. With an unusual stance that caught immediate attention Chanderpaul went on to become the rock and holding force of a fragile West Indies batting line-up in the late 90s and early 2000s.

As the former West Indies skipper celebrates his 48th birthday, let’s flip the pages and take a look at some of his phenomenal batting performances against India in the purest format of the game.

137 vs India at Barbados, 1997

Chanderpaul was the force that helped his team to victory in the third Test of the five-match series at Barbados. Batting first, West Indies were in trouble after quick blows. However, it was Chanderpaul who delivered a classy knock to take the hosts to a decent score of 298 runs. He hit 137 runs off 284 balls including 12 boundaries. Though the left-hander could score only three runs in their second innings, his exploits in the first innings were enough to help West Indies win by 38 runs. 140 vs India at Eden Gardens, 2002

He registered his highest Test score against India at the Eden Gardens (Kolkata) in 2002. Opting to bat, India ended up with 358 runs in their first innings. In reply, West Indies smashed 497 with Chanderpaul, Marlon Samuels and Wavell Hinds hitting centuries. Batting at No. 5, Chanderapul tops-scored with 140 runs. The match ended in a draw as Sachin Tendulkar produced a masterclass, making 176 runs in the third innings. 116 vs India at Roseau, 2011

West Indies suffered a collapse in the first innings as they could manage just 204 runs on the scoreboard. In reply, India posted 347 runs. The hosts were heading towards a poor batting performance in the third innings but Chanderpaul saved his team from embarrassment. He scored 116 runs off 143 balls to take West Indies to 322 runs. The efforts by the middle-order batsman resulted in the match ending in a draw and a man-of-the-match award for himself. 136 vs India at Antigua, 2002

In the fourth Test of a five-match series, India posted 513 runs on the scoreboard while batting. In reply, West Indies displayed an even better effort as they declared their innings at 629. Chanderpaul was the joint-highest run-getter for the hosts with Carl Hopper. Both the batsmen played an impressive knock of 136 runs each. Chanderpaul reached 136 runs in 510 deliveries with the help of 17 boundaries.

