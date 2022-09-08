Happy Birthday Shubman Gill: Top Performances by the Batting Prodigy as he Turns 23

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SHUBHAM GILL: Shubman Gill has already made his mark on World Cricket in his brief career. A precocious talent known for his penchant for big runs, Gill is hailed by many as the next big thing in Indian cricket. The top order batter from Punjab hogged the limelight in the 2018 ICC U19 World Cup where he was the mainstay of the Indian side. Serving as Prithvi Shaw’s deputy, Gill smashed 418 runs in the tournament at an average of 104.50 and was instrumental in securing their fourth U-19 world title.

Gill made his international debut against New Zealand in 2019 and has since featured in 11 Tests and 9 ODIs for the men in blue. Gill looked unnerved on the big stage, courtesy of his composed demeanor and his sumptuous batting technique.

As the prominent youngster turns 23; let’s take a look at some of his elite knocks for Team India:

91 off 146 against Australia, 4th Test, Gabba (2021)

Gill proved his supreme talent against a mighty Australian side in a must-win encounter for team India at the Gabba. After three grueling days of cricket, it all came down to India needing 328 runs in the last innings to secure a historic triumph.

Out came the youngster, opening the innings. Gill played a fighting knock of 91 runs off 146 deliveries and set the tone for an exceptional chase. Gill’s resilience and Pant’s flamboyant hitting helped India to shatter a 32-year streak of Australia not losing at the Gabba and sealed the series 2-1.

130 off 97 balls against Zimbabwe, 3rd ODI, Harrare (2021)

India entered the third ODI of their series against Zimbabwe, eyeing a complete whitewash. On a tough track, the Men in Blue elected to bat first but lost both their openers quickly. What followed was a Shubman Gill masterpiece. He stepped in and looked a class apart with his control and ability to score quickly. He timed the ball perfectly, drove confidently, and kept the scoreboard ticking.

Gill smashed his maiden hundred and compiled a stroke-filled innings of 130 off just 90 deliveries. Gill’s knock propelled India to a score of 289, which was too good for Zimbabwe to conquer. He was adjudged the man of the match and the series for his brilliant batting display.

52 off 93 balls against New Zealand, 1st Test, Kanpur (2021)

On the turning tracks of Kanpur, Gill yet again showed glimpses of his batting prowess in the first Test against New Zealand. Opening the innings along Mayank Agarwal on the first day of the match, Gill played some piquant cover drives to start off his innings. Gill smashed a brilliant half-century against a lethal bowling unit and set the foundation for India’s massive total of 345 runs in the first innings.

Unbeaten 98 runs off 98 balls against West Indies, 3rd ODI, Port of Spain (2022)

After two close matches that went down to the final over, India rode on Shubman Gill’s unbeaten 98-run knock to post a total of 225 runs in the final match of the series that was cut short to 32 overs due to rain. He came down the pitch to the spinners, tried reverse sweeps, aerial pulls, and drives, and managed to loft the ball over the infield through the course of his innings. His tremendous effort helped India to thump West Indies in the third ODI and sealed the series 3-0.

50 off 83 against England, 1st Test, Chennai (2021)

India were outclassed in their own backyard by a determined England side under Joe Root. While England put out an absolute batting master class in their first innings, India could not manage to perform well at their strongest suit, playing spin. In the second innings, a valiant knock from Shubman Gill proved why he was touted as the next big thing in Indian cricket.

Gill maneuvered Jack Leach pretty well, a task which wasn’t done pretty well by the rest of the Indian batters. Gill scored a half-century before getting knocked over by the veteran pacer James Anderson. India lost the match by a massive 227-run margin but they did find a gem who performed well when everyone else perished.

