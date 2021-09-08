Happy Birthday, Shubman Gill: Top Performances of The Talented Youngster

The calm and composed Shubman Gill has shown early signs of brilliance in his brief but impressive international career. It is no surprise that ever since Gill’s debut on the big stage, the 22-year-old has been touted as the next big thing in Indian cricket. The top-order batter has featured in eight Tests and three One Day Internationals so far and is already a vital part of IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders.

As Gill turns 22, here are some of his best knocks so far.

50 vs Australia, Sydney, 2021

The four-match Test series between Australia and India earlier this year can be considered as a turning point in Gill’s career. The Fazilka-born struck his maiden half-century in the international circuit in the third Test of the series.

In the second innings, Gill scored 50 to help India reach 244 in reply to Australia’s 338. The batsman returned with a 31-run knock in India’s second innings. The combined effort by the Indian batters in the fourth innings helped India in drawing the contest which seemed destined to finish Australia’s way.

91 vs Australia, The Gabba, 2021

Gill’s highest Test score to date also came on the Australia tour. Playing the last Test, India needed nothing less than a victory to seal a historic win. In the end, it all boiled down to India needing 328 runs in the final innings.

Gill emerged as the highest run-getter for India, as he struck 91 runs off 146 deliveries. His knock was laced with eight boundaries and two sixes. Apart from Gill, other Indian players including Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant also made important contributions to steer India to a victory by three wickets.

76 vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2019

Gill hammered his highest IPL score for KKR during a league match against Mumbai Indians at the 2019 edition.

Batting first, he scored 76 runs off 45 balls to help KKR reach 232 runs in 20 overs. The right-hander’s knock was laced with six boundaries and four maximums at a strike rate of 168.89. KKR went on to win by 34 runs.

65 vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2019

The opening batsman’s other spectacular performance in the IPL came against Delhi Capitals in 2019. Playing at Eden Gardens, KKR got off to a poor start while batting first. The home team suffered a collapse as the wickets kept falling at regular intervals.

In a pressure situation, Gill kept his calm as he slammed 65 off just 39 balls. However, it came in a losing cause as the Knight Riders lost the match by seven wickets after failing to defend 178.

70 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2020

Gill was in fine form during the 2020 edition. Playing his second match of the tourney against Sunrisers Hyderabad, the youngster hammered 70 runs.

The 22-year-old scored at a strike rate of 112.9 as he took 62 deliveries. The efforts by the opening batsman finally paid off as KKR defeated Sunrisers by seven wickets. Gill took home the Man of the Match award for his performance.

