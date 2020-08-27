Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Stumps

PAK IN ENG, 3 TEST SERIES, 2020 3rd Test, The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 21 - 25 Aug, 2020

1ST INN

England

583/8 (154.4)

England
v/s
Pakistan
Pakistan*

24/3 (10.5)

Pakistan trail by 559 runs with 7 wickets remaining

fixtures

All matches

Match 1: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

28 Aug, 202019:30 IST

1st T20I: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Manchester

28 Aug, 202022:30 IST

Match 2: CZE VS LUX

upcoming
CZE CZE
LUX LUX

Manchester

29 Aug, 202013:00 IST

Match 3: LUX VS BEL

upcoming
LUX LUX
BEL BEL

Manchester

29 Aug, 202016:30 IST

Happy Birthday 'Sir' Don Bradman: Here Are Seven Facts We Bet You Don't Know About The Legend

Sir Donald Bradman was the greatest batsman that game had seen, but unfortunately, the current generation never got the opportunity to watch him live but despite this, his legend continues to live on among old and young alike. Today, 27 August, 2020, is the great player's 112th birth anniversary, so let’s take a look at some interesting facts that we bet you don’t know about him.

Cricketnext Staff |August 27, 2020, 1:48 PM IST
Celebrating Sir Donald Bradman on his112th Birthday.

  • Sir Donald Bradman was the greatest batsman that game had seen, but unfortunately, the current generation never got the opportunity to watch him live but despite this, his legend continues to live on among old and young alike. Today, 27 August 2020, is the great player's 112th birth anniversary, so let’s take a look at some interesting facts that we bet you don’t know about him.

-Young Donald honed his cricketing skills by throwing a golf ball against a small brick wall and hitting it on the rebound with a cricket stump.

-Don and Jessie Bradman were married in St Paul’s Church in the Sydney suburb of Burwood on 30th April, 1932. Their honeymoon was unusual with Mrs Bradman accompanying her husband and several other cricket players on a tour to the United States and Canada.

-In his only series against South Africa, Bradman scored 806 runs at an average of 201.50.

-He was a popular sports icon not only in Australia but across the globe. When Nelson Mandela was released after 27 years in prison, his first question to an Australian visitor was, “Is Sir Donald Bradman still alive?”

-Apart from cricket, Don Bradman excelled in many sports including tennis, squash, golf and billiards.

-Sir Donald loved music. He played the piano, composed music and enjoyed listening to records and his favourite soprano voices.

- Don Bradman described himself as “predominately a back foot player”.

don bradmanDon Bradman AustraliaDon Bradman AverageDon Bradman Sachin TendulkarSir Don Bradman

Upcoming Matches

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

CZE vs LUX
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Manchester

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 2 | Sat, 29 Aug, 2020

LUX vs CZE
Manchester

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 3 | Sat, 29 Aug, 2020

BEL vs LUX
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more