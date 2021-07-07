Happy Birthday 'Skip': Virat Kohli Wishes His Skipper MS Dhoni

Former India skipper MS Dhoni turned 40 on Wednesday and wishes haven’t stopped pouring in on social media. Without any doubt, he has mentored some of India’s most successful cricketers, and one of them is current captain of the Indian team Virat Kohli. The latter shared a photo of Dhoni from the 2011 World Cup final, where the duo can be seen hugging each other.

Kohli captioned the picture, “Happy Birthday skip @msdhoni,” he wrote.

It was in 2014 that Kohli took over the reins of Team India from Dhoni, in the Tests. After that, Kohli went to lead the side in all formats from 2017.

Meanwhile, Dhoni made his international debut in 2004 against Bangladesh. In 2006, Dhoni was a big hit in his first away series against Pakistan where he took all the opposition bowlers to the cleaners. During one such ODI at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, where Dhoni took India to a comfortable win, Dhoni earned praise from then Pakistani president Pervez Musharraf.

The latter also complimented him on his hairstyle, and asked him not to change it. “I saw a placard which said ‘Dhoni have a haircut’. If you want to take my opinion, you look good in this haircut. Don’t have a haircut,” Musharraf was quoted as saying. It that match the swashbuckling wicket-keeper went on to score a quickfire 72, while Yuvraj scored 79 not out, as India chased down 290.

In a career spanning over 15 years, Dhoni lead Team India to numerous victories. The World T20 in 2007, 2011 World Cup, 2013 Champions Trophy and the best Test side in the world are some of the achievements under him. Apart from that, he has over 10000 runs in ODIs at an average above 50.

