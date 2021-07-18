Happy Birthday Smriti Mandhana: Off-field Life of the Elegant Indian Opener in Pictures

Indian women cricketer Smriti Mandhana is celebrating her 25th birthday today. Mandhana was named the best batter in the women’s game by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in 2018. In the same year, she won Rachael Heyhoe-Flint Award for the best female cricketer of the year and was named ODI Player of the Year by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Smriti Mandhana hails from Mumbai and was born on July 18 in 1996 to Shrinivas and Smita Mandhana. The first breakthrough in Mandhana’s career came in 2013 when she smashed a double hundred during a one-day match between Maharashtra and Gujarat. She scored an unbeaten 224 runs off 150 balls and in the process became the first Indian woman to touch the 200-mark in one-dayers.

In 2016, she became the only second cricketer from India to sign a deal with the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) along with her T20I skipper Harmanpreet Kaur.

In 2018, Mandhana was signed by Western Storm for Kia Super League and in the process became the first player to play in the tournament.

Earlier in May, Mandhana took her first COVID-19 dose. She also shared a photograph with her fans to encourage them to get vaccinated for coronavirus.

The stylish batter has represented India in 3 Tests, 59 ODIs, 80 T20Is and scored 167, 2253 and 1831 runs respectively.

Last year, Mandhana guided Trailblazers to their first-ever Women’s T20 Challenge title. Trailblazers defeated two-time champions Supernovas in the WT20 Challenge final by 16 runs to take the trophy home.

