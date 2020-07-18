Happy Birthday Smriti Mandhana: Yuvraj Singh Wishes Fellow 'Talented' Southpaw on Birthday

Talented India batter Smriti Mandhana on Saturday, turned 24, and wishes poured in for the opener from fans and as well fellow players.
The southpaw has been a regular in the Indian side for quite some time now and has played for the team in four Tests, 51 ODIs and 75 T20Is. O
Out of them she has been utmost successful in white ball cricket and scored 2025 and 1716 runs in both the formats, including four tons in ODIs.
A host of players wished her:
Jhulan Goswami said, "A very happy birthday Smriti! I hope this is the beginning of the best year ever. Party popper @mandhana_smriti."
A very happy birthday Smriti! I hope this is the beginning of the best year ever. @mandhana_smriti pic.twitter.com/X83xTAi0WK— Jhulan Goswami (@JhulanG10) July 18, 2020
Her coach WV Raman too wished her on Twitter.
happy birthday @mandhana_smriti ..have a lovely day and may God bless you always..— WV Raman #TheWinningSixer (@wvraman) July 18, 2020
Some of the other wishes:
Happy Birthday @mandhana_smriti. May you continue to excel and keep the Indian flag soaring with pride Left handers in the Indian team have a reputation of being very talented, keep that up My best wishes #HappyBirthdaySmritiMandhana— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 18, 2020
First Indian woman to score ODI hundreds in SENA nations ✅Fastest Indian woman to 2000 ODI runs ✅️Let's celebrate our very own @mandhana_smriti's birthday revisiting her fine 9⃣0⃣-run knock during the #WWC17. — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) July 18, 2020
An effortless stroke-player and one of the finest batters going around – here’s wishing @mandhana_smriti a very happy birthday. Let’s celebrate it by reliving her 9⃣0⃣-run blitz from the #WIPL 2019. — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) July 18, 2020
For the record, Mandhana is first Indian to score tons in SENA countries and also the fastest to reach 2000 ODI runs.
