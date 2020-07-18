Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Happy Birthday Smriti Mandhana: Yuvraj Singh Wishes Fellow 'Talented' Southpaw on Birthday

Talented India batter Smriti Mandhana on Saturday, turned 24, and wishes poured in for the opener from fans and as well fellow players.

Cricketnext Staff |July 18, 2020, 11:02 AM IST
The southpaw has been a regular in the Indian side for quite some time now and has played for the team in four Tests, 51 ODIs and 75 T20Is. O

Out of them she has been utmost successful in white ball cricket and scored 2025 and 1716 runs in both the formats, including four tons in ODIs.

A host of players wished her:

Jhulan Goswami said, "A very happy birthday Smriti! I hope this is the beginning of the best year ever. Party popper @mandhana_smriti."

Her coach WV Raman too wished her on Twitter.

Some of the other wishes:

For the record, Mandhana is first Indian to score tons in SENA countries and also the fastest to reach 2000 ODI runs.

