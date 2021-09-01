Happy Birthday, Sophie Devine: Best Innings of New Zealand Women Cricketer

New Zealand women’s cricket team skipper Sophie Devine started her career as a bowler who sometimes used to bat at number 11. However, the ace cricketer over the years reformed herself to become one of the most destructive batswomen and leading all-rounder in the game. Last year, she became the first male or female cricketer to scored six consecutive fifty-plus scores in the T20Is. In the past, she also played the role of a prolific all-rounder for Adelaide Strikers in the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) before switching her loyalties to Perth Scorchers.

🇳🇿 Most Women’s T20I wickets for New Zealand🏏 First player to make five consecutive T20I scores of 50+ Happy birthday to White Ferns captain Sophie Devine 🎂 pic.twitter.com/CFl8Iotywa — ICC (@ICC) September 1, 2021

On Wednesday, as Devine celebrates her 32nd birthday; here we take a look at her top five performances in international cricket:

145 runs off 131 balls vs South Africa Women (2013)

The Kiwi cricketer did not play a single ODI match from July 2010 to January 2013. However, she made an enthralling return to one-day cricket during New Zealand Women’s opening World Cup match against South Africa in February 2013. She scored an imperious 145 runs knock off 131 balls for New Zealand as they defeated South Africa by 151 runs. Devine’s knock was laced with 13 fours and six sixes.

103 runs off 119 balls vs Pakistan Women (2017)

After scoring her maiden ODI hundred in 2013, Devine had to wait for more years to reach another three-digit figure in the limited-overs game. However, when she reached her second hundred run mark, she did it in style. She scored 103 runs off 119 balls in the first ODI match of the three-match series against Pakistan. Riding on Devine’s century, the White Ferns won the match by eight runs.

117 runs off 116 balls vs England Women (2018)

Devine played her second biggest innings in one-dayers against England Women in 2018 during ICC Women’s Championship. She scored 117 runs off 116 balls as New Zealand Women the match by four wickets. Devine’s knock was studded with 12 fours and two sixes.

105 runs off 65 balls vs South Africa Women (2020)

Devine scored her maiden T20I century against Proteas Women in 2020 during the South Africa tour of New Zealand. She scored 105 runs off 65 balls in the fourth T20I match of the five-match series as New Zealand defeated visitors by 69 runs. Devine’s 105 runs knock was studded with 12 fours and three sixes.

75* runs off 55 balls and one wicket vs Sri Lanka Women (2020)

Devine has played several match-winning knocks for New Zealand Women over the years. However, one of her best all-round performances came in 2020 against Sri Lanka Women during ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, where she scored an unbeaten 75 runs off 55 balls. In the second innings of the match, she returned to take a wicket as New Zealand Women won the match by seven wickets.

