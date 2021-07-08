Happy Birthday, Sourav Ganguly: 5 Best Batting Performances by Former Indian Skipper

Sourav Ganguly holds a special place in the Indian cricket history. The former Indian skipper led the Men in Blue fearlessly and taught them the art of winning the games both at home and overseas. Apart from being one of the best Indian skippers, Ganguly was also a phenomenal batsman. The 49-year-old steered India to victories on a number of occasions by his class and temperament.

141 not out vs South Africa, Nairobi, October 13, 2000

One of the most memorable One Day knocks of Sourav Ganguly’s One Day career came against South Africa in the semi-final of ICC KnockOut cup in 2000. Ganguly showed his temperament and character during the game as he reached his half-century in 70 balls followed by his century (14th in ODIs) in 114 balls. The skipper remained unbeaten and finished with the spectacular figures of 141 runs off 142 balls including 11 fours and six sixes.

183 vs Sri Lanka, Taunton, May 26, 1999

India weren’t enjoying an ideal outing in the ICC World Cup 1999. They lost their league matches to South Africa and Zimbabwe and were in a desperate need of a victory. The match against Sri Lanka was a crucial one but the Men in Blue had a torrid start as they lost their opening batsman Sadagoppan Ramesh in the first over while bathing first. However, after that the cricket fraternity witnessed a carnage on the field. Ganguly along with Rahul Dravid scripted a 300 partnership to create history and help India win by a massive 157 runs. Ganguly smashed his highest ODI score of 183 runs off 158 balls.

131 vs England, Lord’s, June 22, 1996

Sourav Ganguly announced himself in style on his Test debut as he smashed a century while playing against England at Lord’s. India were following the score of 344 runs posted by England in their first innings. The visitors weren’t enjoying an ideal run as the wickets kept falling at one end. However, Ganguly who came to bat at Number three, held his fort and changed things for good for India. Ganguly’s phenomenal knock of 131 runs helped India in ending the match in a draw.

60 vs England, Lord’s, July 13, 2003

The Natwest ODI tri-series win in 2003 is considered as one of the greatest victories in the Indian cricket history. Playing the final against England, India had to chase a target of 326 runs in 50 overs. The visitors started the innings on a blistering note as skipper Ganguly along with Virender Sehwag went all guns blazing against England’s bowling line-up. Ganguly smacked a stunning 60 runs off 43 balls including four fours and a lone maximum. The exploits by Sehwag ensured that India won the showpiece event by one wicket to lift the trophy.

239 vs Pakistan, Bangalore, 2007

Sourav Ganguly’s first and the only Test double century came against Pakistan in 2007. Playing his 99th Test match, Ganguly emerged as a hero for the Indian side as he helped them shift the momentum of the game. Batting first, India received early hiccups and found themselves reeling at 61 for four. Then started ‘ The Sourav Ganguly’ show as the skipper formed crucial partnerships with Yuvraj Singh and Irfan Pathan. The West Bengal Stalwart registered his highest Test score as he smacked 239 runs including 30 boundaries and two sixes.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here