Happy Birthday Sourav Ganguly: Cricket Fraternity Wishes Legendary Former India Captain

MS Dhoni on July 7, Sourav Ganguly on July 8. The legendary former India captain and current BCCI president turned 48 on Wednesday, and the Indian cricket fraternity took to social media to send in their best wishes.
Ganguly played 113 Tests, 311 ODIs scoring more than 18000 runs across formats. The left-handed opener was one of India's most influential captains, and widely credited for India becoming an aggressive side with the belief of winning abroad.
ALSO READ: Sourav Ganguly Birthday Special: When Dada Eclipsed God and Everyone Else
Check out some of the reactions below
Happy birhday Dadi!Hope our off-field partnership keeps going strong like our on-field ones. Wish you a blessed year ahead. pic.twitter.com/bm4Qu30o4G— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 8, 2020
Happy birhday Dadi!
Hope our off-field partnership keeps going strong like our on-field ones. Wish you a blessed year ahead. pic.twitter.com/bm4Qu30o4G
— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 8, 2020
Many more happy returns of the day @SGanguly99 . May you taste ever more success and receive more and more love. Have a great day and year ahead #HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/j53UUDerJE — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 8, 2020
From a fine batsman to an outstanding captain & now leading Indian cricket on the whole—here’s wishing my favourite captain & mentor @SGanguly99 a very happy birthday. But FAULADI SEENA dikha ke aise kaun chadhta hai, Dada #HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/8PKZ3RwwtB — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 8, 2020
Happy birthday dada! From a great captain to a brilliant administrator, you have donned them magnificently. Hope you continue your good work for the betterment of Indian cricket... Godspeed. @SGanguly99 #HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/DMAogyHtvH — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) July 8, 2020
Wishing a very happy birthday to the most dynamic and visionary captain of his time. It’s a matter of immense pleasure to work with the man who took Indian cricket to new heights. Subho Janmodin @SGanguly99! pic.twitter.com/5Au67KmsF6 — Jay Shah (@JayShah) July 8, 2020
Leader of Men. God of off-side. Fighter. Happy Birthday, Dada. #HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/PJcy0xwgyb — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) July 8, 2020
Happy birthday @SGanguly99. Your eye for talent has made India the cricketing powerhouse, it is today. Have a great year ahead #HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/p6Cp79cfzJ — ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ | Dodda Ganesh (@doddaganesha) July 8, 2020
Third-fastest to 10,000 ODI runs ⭐ Holds the record for the highest individual score in CWC for India 2003 ICC Men's @cricketworldcup runner-up Captained India to 11 wins in 28 overseas Tests Happy birthday to one of 's most successful captains, Sourav Ganguly pic.twitter.com/7MJe1cXcVS — ICC (@ICC) July 8, 2020
Ganguly took over as captain in tough times when India was surrounded by match-fixing scandals. Among his famous wins include the 2-1 Test series win at home against Australia in 2001. The famous shirt-wave celebration at Lord's upon winning a thrilling Natwest Trophy final is not something Indian fans will ever forget.
Ganguly also led India to the final of the 2003 World Cup, where they lost to Australia. He retired from the game in 2008, completing a 16-year international playing career.
Since retirement, Ganguly has led the Cricket Association of Bengal and is currently the BCCI president.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Happy Birthday Sourav Ganguly: Cricket Fraternity Wishes Legendary Former India Captain
Happy Birthday Sourav Ganguly: the former India captain and current BCCI president turned 48, and the cricket world, from Sachin Tendulkar to VVS Laxman, sent across best wishes
Upcoming Matches
The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 1st Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020
WI vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020
WI vs ENGManchester
The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI vs ENGManchester
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures
Team Rankings