Happy Birthday Sourav Ganguly: Cricket Fraternity Wishes Legendary Former India Captain

Happy Birthday Sourav Ganguly: the former India captain and current BCCI president turned 48, and the cricket world, from Sachin Tendulkar to VVS Laxman, sent across best wishes

Cricketnext Staff |July 8, 2020, 9:36 AM IST
Happy Birthday Sourav Ganguly: Cricket Fraternity Wishes Legendary Former India Captain

MS Dhoni on July 7, Sourav Ganguly on July 8. The legendary former India captain and current BCCI president turned 48 on Wednesday, and the Indian cricket fraternity took to social media to send in their best wishes.

Ganguly played 113 Tests, 311 ODIs scoring more than 18000 runs across formats. The left-handed opener was one of India's most influential captains, and widely credited for India becoming an aggressive side with the belief of winning abroad.

ALSO READ: Sourav Ganguly Birthday Special: When Dada Eclipsed God and Everyone Else

Check out some of the reactions below

Ganguly took over as captain in tough times when India was surrounded by match-fixing scandals. Among his famous wins include the 2-1 Test series win at home against Australia in 2001. The famous shirt-wave celebration at Lord's upon winning a thrilling Natwest Trophy final is not something Indian fans will ever forget.

Ganguly also led India to the final of the 2003 World Cup, where they lost to Australia. He retired from the game in 2008, completing a 16-year international playing career.

Since retirement, Ganguly has led the Cricket Association of Bengal and is currently the BCCI president.

