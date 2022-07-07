Happy Birthday Sourav Ganguly: Dada Planning To Reduce Work Load After 50th Birthday

Kolkata: Fifty years of living certainly calls for celebration, there is a reason for it to be called the silver jubilee year. And if it is the BCCI President who is celebrating, then it has to be the talk of the town.

Bengali’s last living legend Sourav Ganguly, after scoring 79 fifties in international cricket, is now ready to step into a life post-fifty. The celebration has already begun in the presence of Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, who is one of Ganguly’s closest friends throughout his cricket career. Meanwhile, Dada also celebrated his birthday with his daughter Sana by cutting a special cake at his London residence.

Sana after completing her schooling in Kolkata has shifted to London for her higher studies. The celebration at his residence also saw a trip down memory lane which included his famous shirt whirling celebration against England in the 2002 Natwest Series final at Lord’s. His pre-birthday party was also attended by BCCI seceretary Jay Shah and Vice President Rajiv Shukla.

Ganguly had already planned his birthday in advance with his family members privately. He also said that he will gradually decrease his work pressure post his 50th birthday.

Interestingly, Ganguly’s club ‘Barisha Player’s Corners’ is also celebrating the Silver Jubilee of Durga Puja this year. Keeping the relevance of the year in mind, the Durga Puja committee has curated their theme as Maharaja 50-at-50. Sourav and his family is whole-heartedly associated with this puja since its inception.

