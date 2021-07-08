Happy Birthday Sourav Ganguly! Legendary Former Indian Captain Turns 49

The ‘Prince of Kolkata’ Sourav Ganguly turned a year older on Thursday and he celebrated his 49th birthday at his residence in Behala, Kolkata. Undoubtedly, one of the greatest cricketers the country has ever produced - his records speaks for themselves (11363 ODI runs with 22 hundreds. 7212 runs in 113 Test) - the former India skipper is currently the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), carrying out his job as an administrator with composure for the past one year. The current BCCI president

During his playing day, Sourav Ganguly did not stay at home much, but due to the pandemic, the 49-year-old spent his birthday at home. Ganguly is just one run away from the half-century at the crease of life. However, this birthday is a bit different. The fact that he had to be rushed to the hospital twice this year meant that the celebrations were a bit curtailed. Ganguly is a foodie with Biryani being his favourite. However, this time Dada – as he is fondly called – did not taste his favourite dish. Following the doctor’s advice, he is on a very specific diet and his daughter Sana had an eye on the proceedings - from handling cakes to arranging everything.

Sourav Ganguly’s wife Dona gifted a mobile phone to her husband and posted a picture on social media. In the picture, Sourav is seen wearing a sandalwood-colored Kurta. At midnight, Sourav cut a cake and celebrated his birthday with his family members. Daughter Sana has ordered two special cakes for her father’s birthday. After the midnight celebrations, Thursday evening dada cut another cake as per his daughter’s plans.

On his 49th birthday Sourav Ganguly’s doctor, Dr Saptarshi Basu, also wished him a happy birthday on social media. He wrote, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY🎉💐✨🎊💫 …..U r an inspiration in every nano seconds in my life ….happy birthday Champion …. stay healthy ,stay happy …keep smiling …. wishes from the bottom of my heart…. lots of love dearest Dada." Dr Basu had earlier told to media after BCCI President returned home from hospital, that Ganguly need to maintain some restriction in his diet and daily life.

Usually, on his birthday, the fans gather around his Behala residence in Kolkata to catch a glimpse of their beloved Maharaj and shower him with wishes. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has called for a muted celebration. Some fans came from Nabadwip with a Lord Chaitanya idol to present their all-time favourite cricketer. A fan, name Ashok Chakraborty said a special idol of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu is for Dada’s speedy recovery from illness

