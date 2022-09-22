Happy Birthday! Sourav Ganguly, Virat Kohli Wish BCCI Secretary Jay Shah

Jay Shah, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary in 2019 and the president ofthe Asian Cricket Council (ACC), celebrated his 33rd birthday on September 22.

Former and current Indian cricketers took to social media to wish the sports administrator.

“Wishing you a very Happy Birthday,” Virat Kohli wished on Twitter.

Wishing you a very Happy Birthday @JayShah — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 22, 2022

“Wish Jay Shah @JayShah a very happy birthday..may god bless him with a healthy and long life of happiness and success,” BCCI president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly tweeted.

Wish Jay Shah @JayShah a very happy birthday..may god bless him with a healthy and long life of happiness and success @bcci pic.twitter.com/7b36JNXfi8 — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) September 22, 2022

“Heartiest Birthday Greetings to @JayShah , Secretary @BCCI & President, ACC. May god bless you with great health, immense joy, long life & a very successful career ahead. With your passion & dynamism, may you continue to promote sports for many more years to come,” Harbhajan Singh tweeted.

Heartiest Birthday Greetings to @JayShah, Secretary @BCCI & President, ACC. May god bless you with great health, immense joy, long life & a very successful career ahead. With your passion & dynamism, may you continue to promote sports for many more years to come — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 22, 2022

Earlier in September, the Supreme Court allowed the amendments proposed in the BCCI’s constitution by which its president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah can retain their respective positions without having to serve the mandatory three-year cooling-off period.

The BCCI in its proposed amendments had sought relaxation of the cooling-off period for its office bearers that could enable Ganguly and Shah to continue in office as president and secretary for a second three-year term beyond September 30, 2022. Ganguly, a former India Captain, and Shah have held the top positions in the BCCI since October 2019.

A bench of Justices D.Y. Chandrachud and Hima Kohli held that an office bearer can have continuous tenure of 12 years which could include six years in the state association and six years in the BCCI before the three-year cooling-off period comes to play.

The top court also modified a clause with respect to the bar on the ministers, public servants or persons holding public offices from contesting BCCI elections and removed “persons holding public offices” from the ambit of disqualification.

(With inputs from Agencies)

