Happy Birthday, Steven Smith: The Top-Five Test Innings of Australia Superstar

Steve Smith, the famous Australian run-machine, started his career as a leg-spinner in 2010 but went on to become one of the finest batters of the modern day Test cricket. Smith has scored 7,540 runs in the 77 Tests he has played which includes 27 centuries and 31 fifties. He has batted with an outstanding average of 61.80 and a strike rate of 55.11.

His career has been full of twists and turns. The star cricketer was banned for 12-months for his role in the Newlands ball-tampering scandal. It proved to be a massive jolt to Smith’s career.

But he made a roaring comeback in the Ashes series in 2019.

As the star cricketer celebrates his 32nd birthday today, let’s take a look at some of his top Test performances so far –

119 Vs West Indies – In Kingston, Jamaica, when West Indies fast bowlers were threatening to rip apart the Australian batting line-up, Smith stood in their way. On a difficult track, he went up to score a century and also became the third Australian to be dismissed on 199. Australian batsmen one after the other were returning to the pavilion but the West Indies had no solution to get away with Smith. On a wicket with uneven bounce, Smith displayed some great temperamental cricket. Riding on his efforts, Australia achieved a match-winning total of 399.

192 Vs India – Any cricket fan would remember the 2014 Boxing Day for multiple reasons. This includes the stunning partnership between Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni’s shocking retirement announcement, Kohli’s tussle with Mitchell Johnson among others. In the list, Smith churned out a spot himself with his blistering knock against the Indian bowling attack. After David Warner was dismissed at an early stage, the right-handed batsman stood for 433 minutes on the crease and stitched a beautiful inning of 192 runs. He got assistance from Ryan Harris (74), Chris Rogers (57), Brad Haddin (55), and Shane Watson (52).

144 & 142 Vs England – Champion athletes thrive in adverse conditions, and Smith proved it right in the series opener of Ashes 2019 at Edgbaston. Coming off a 12-month ban, Smith batted like he owned the ground for twin centuries. When Aussies were struggling at 17/2, he scored a magnificent knock of 144 runs. He carried his heroics into the second inning as well and brought up another century. Visitors notched up a massive 251-run win.

211 Vs England – Smith struck another match-winning knock in the fourth match of 2019 Ashes Test in Old Trafford against England. He smashed a match-winning double century against England. English bowlers could not beat through his stance, and Aussies had set a total of 8-497. The visitors won the match by 185 runs.

109 Vs India – Smith has proved his mettle on the turning tracks of India too. During Australia’s four-match tour of India in 2017, he displayed his technique on a track on which the hosts were bowled out for 105 and 107. Smith thrashed the Indian spin attack with his skills, character, and patience. He went on to hit a ton and thanks to his outstanding effort, Aussies scripted a famous 333-run win.

