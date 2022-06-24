Happy Birthday Stuart Broad: Top Bowling Performances of English Pacer in Test Cricket

England’s ace pacer Stuart Broad will celebrate his 36th birthday on June 24. The English seamer is in an elite league of bowlers who have secured more than 500 wickets in Tests. Broad has been leading the English pace attack for several years now along with James Anderson. The speedster made his Test debut against Sri Lanka in 2007. Since then he has picked up 546 Test wickets that include 19 five-wicket hauls.

Broad’s 15-year-long career will not just be remembered for the vast volume of wickets he took, but also for his class and sportsmanship. He is known for his explosive stints, in which he rips through batting lineups and determines matches in the blink of an eye.

Let’s look back at his top bowling performances in Tests:

6/50 vs Australia, Nottingham

Stuart Broad destroyed the Australian batting line-up in the fourth Test of the Ashes in 2013. England batted first and scored 238 runs, while Australia managed to get to 270. In the fourth innings, Australia had to chase a stiff target of 299.

And that was when Broad decided to weave magic with the red ball in hand. He took 6 wickets conceding only 50 runs. More importantly, he took the crucial wickets of Steve Smith and Michael Clarke and helped England defeat the Kangaroos by 74 runs. 6/25 vs India, Manchester

Broad’s spectacular six-wicket haul in the fourth Test in 2014 changed the course of the game. After winning the toss and batting first, India were bowled out for 152, with Broad taking 6 wickets and conceding only 25 runs in the innings. England responded by putting up 367 runs on the board.

India fared horribly in the second innings as well, being bowled out for 161. The dominant England side hammered MS Dhoni’s side by an innings and 54 runs thanks to an impressive bowling performance from Broad and company. 6/17 vs South Africa, Johannesburg

The English pacer ruled over the South African batters in the third Test between England and the Proteas in 2016. South Africa scored 313 in their first innings, while England responded by putting up 323 on the board.

In the second innings, it was all Broad. He displayed some high-quality fast-bowling and blasted away the South African batters, taking 6 wickets and conceding only 17 runs. The Proteas were all out for 83 runs and England chased down the target with 7 wickets to spare. Broad was named the man of the match. 7/44 vs New Zealand, Lord’s

In 2013, Stuart Broad led England to a thumping 170-run victory against New Zealand at the mecca of cricket, Lord’s. There was little between England and New Zealand at the close of the first innings. England scored 232 runs in their first innings, while New Zealand responded with 207. After England were bowled out for 213 in their second innings, the Kiwis needed to score 239 to win. New Zealand’s batters Awere greeted by a superb spell of fast bowling.

Stuart Broad dazzled the New Zealand batsmen with a brilliant 7-wicket haul. In fact, none of the New Zealand batsmen were able to go past 20 runs and the team managed to score just 68 runs. Broad’s brilliance helped England win the match by 170 runs. 8/15 vs Australia, Nottingham

The best spell of Stuart Broad’s remarkable Test career came against arch-rivals Australia in 2015, during the 4th Ashes Test match at Nottingham. Broad ran riot over the Australian batters as they were bowled out for 60 runs in their first innings. The veteran pacer dismissed eight Australian batsmen in the first innings conceding 15 runs in his devastating spell of 9 overs.

Broad was absolutely unplayable at the green pitch of Nottingham as elite batters like Steven Smith, Michael Clarke, and Shaun Marsh perished in front of the English crowd. England scored 391 in their first innings, with Joe Root scoring a wonderful knock of 130. Australia was bowled out for 253 in their second innings, losing by an innings and 78 runs against England.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here