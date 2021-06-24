Happy Birthday Stuart Broad: Top Spells of The England Speedster

For most cricket fans, the first big memory of England lanky pacer Stuart Broad is the day when he was hit for 6 sixes by Yuvraj Singh during the inaugural T20 World Cup in South Africa in 2007. Almost 14 years since that unforgettable day, Broad has come a long way in his cricketing journey achieving various milestones as a bowler.

Broad -who was born on June 24, 1986, to former English cricketer Chris Broad and wife Michelle — was always meant to play cricket.

Making his international debut in T20 against Pakistan in 2006, Broad started off on a decent note and picked up 2 wickets in his 4 over spell. Though, he conceded 35 runs in that match. A couple of days later, he also featured in the ODI for English side and picked 1/14 in 3 overs before rain played spoilsport.

He had to wait for over a year to finally get a chance to represent England in whites against Sri Lanka in December 2007. He slowly became a permanent feature in the England team and delivered consistently whenever his team needed him.

In a career that has spanned over 14 years now, Broad has achieved many feats, one of which includes the fact that he is the only second English bowler to take 400 wickets in Test and is just behind James Anderson in the all-time highest wicket-taker list for Test. As he celebrates his 35th birthday, we look back at his career and list while representing England.

4/15 vs South Africa, Chennai – 2011 (ODI)

After having a forgettable start to their 2011 World Cup campaign, England was up against a strong South African line-up in their 3rd match of the tournament. After winning the toss, the English team decided to bat first and put a decent total on board, but nothing went according to plan and they were bundled up for 171. However, despite a great start by Proteas, Broad managed to turn the match around with his heroic performance as he picked 4 for 15 in his spell and won it for England.

6/46 vs India, Trent Bridge – 2011 (Test)

The second test of India’s tour of England in 2011 became an unforgettable match for Broad. After helping England by his 64 run innings after the team were down at 124/8 in the first innings, Broad did wonder with balls as he havoc against the Indian line-up by picking 6/46 while taking a hattrick. His all-around performance continued in the second innings and he took England to victory.

3/15 vs NZ, Wellington – 2013 (T20I)

During the New Zealand tour of 2013, Broad had the added responsibility of captaining the English side and he did not let down the fans. After victory in the first T20, Broad’s men faced defeat in the second and the stage was set for a decider in Wellington. Winning the toss, Broad decided to bowl first and led his bowling line-up from the front. Picking up 3/15, he helped the team to restrict the Kiwis 139. In response, the English batsman chased it in 13 overs registering a 10-wicket victory.

8/15 vs Australia, Trent Bridge – 2015 (Test)

Broad’s 8 for 15 against Australia is a tale of his dominance over the Aussie batting line-up in that match. Every wicket that he took in this brilliant spell was caught behind wickets either by the wicket-keeper or slip fielder. It was fast bowling at its best. He ripped through the entire batting line-up in a matter of 60 deliveries. Bundling up the Australian side at just 60 runs in 18.3 overs, Broad had laid the foundation of its defeat in the match and the Ashes.

6/17 vs South Africa, Johannesburg – 2016 (Test)

In the thirst test of England tour of South Africa in 2016, Broad delivered yet another spell that is still remembered by cricket fans. The match started off with Proteas putting up 313 on board in their first innings. In reply, the visitors had managed a 10 run lead but the biggest moments of the match were yet to come.

After the lunch on Day 3, Broad took the ball and launched a complete attack on the African batting line-up. In his spell of 8 overs after the lunch, he picked up 5 wickets while giving 5 runs. He took the wickets of a single top 6 South African batsmen. Thanks to his brilliant figures 6/17, England bowled out the host at 83 and won the match soon.

