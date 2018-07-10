Happy Birthday Sunil Gavaskar - Legendary Batsman Turns 69

Taking to Twitter, Sachin Tendulkar wrote: "आपल्या कौशल्यपूर्ण खेळीने क्रिकेटच्या मैदानावर असंख्य सामने जिंकून, चाहत्यांची मने जिंकणार्या, महान क्रिकेटपटू, Sunil Gavaskar, यांना वाढदिवसाच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा. तुम्हाला पुढील वर्ष सुखाचे जावो."
आपल्या कौशल्यपूर्ण खेळीने क्रिकेटच्या मैदानावर असंख्य सामने जिंकून, चाहत्यांची मने जिंकणार्या, महान क्रिकेटपटू, Sunil Gavaskar, यांना वाढदिवसाच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा. तुम्हाला पुढील वर्ष सुखाचे जावो. pic.twitter.com/R2TXZEafqA— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 10, 2018
Gavaskar represented India between 1971 and 1987 in which he played 125 Tests and 108 ODIs. He scored 10,122 runs at an average of 51.12. He was the first player to score 10,000 runs in Test cricket. Along with that, his 34 centuries were the highest for any batsman, before Sachin Tendulkar broke the record in 2005.
In 108 ODIs, he scored 3,092 runs at an average of 35.13, with just one century.
Also known as 'Liitle Master' he served as the skipper in 47 Tests and 37 ODIs. He won just nine matches as a Test skipper while in ODIs, he tasted success 14 times as a skipper.
Also Watch
-
MS Dhoni Turns 37
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
Between Brazil And Belgium, Who Will Make It To The Finals?
-
Thursday 05 July , 2018
CIMON : Meet the World's First AI Robot
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Interview: Navneet Banka, Country Manager, Trek Bikes, Cycling in India
-
Friday 29 June , 2018
Review: Ducati Scrambler Mach 2
MS Dhoni Turns 37
First Published: July 10, 2018, 10:00 AM IST