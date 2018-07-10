Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Happy Birthday Sunil Gavaskar - Legendary Batsman Turns 69

Cricketnext Staff |Cricketnext | Updated: July 10, 2018, 10:34 AM IST
File image of Sunil Gavaskar. (Getty Images)

One of India's and world's greatest-ever batsman Sunil Gavaskar turned 69 on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, Sachin Tendulkar wrote: "आपल्या कौशल्यपूर्ण खेळीने क्रिकेटच्या मैदानावर असंख्य सामने जिंकून, चाहत्यांची मने जिंकणार्या, महान क्रिकेटपटू, Sunil Gavaskar, यांना वाढदिवसाच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा. तुम्हाला पुढील वर्ष सुखाचे जावो."




Gavaskar represented India between 1971 and 1987 in which he played 125 Tests and 108 ODIs. He scored 10,122 runs at an average of 51.12. He was the first player to score 10,000 runs in Test cricket. Along with that, his 34 centuries were the highest for any batsman, before Sachin Tendulkar broke the record in 2005.

In 108 ODIs, he scored 3,092 runs at an average of 35.13, with just one century.

Also known as 'Liitle Master' he served as the skipper in 47 Tests and 37 ODIs. He won just nine matches as a Test skipper while in ODIs, he tasted success 14 times as a skipper.

First Published: July 10, 2018, 10:00 AM IST

