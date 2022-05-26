Happy Birthday Sunil Narine: West Indies All-Rounder’s Memorable Performances in IPL

Sunil Narine is one of the most decorated spinners in the history of T20 cricket. Batters across the globe struggle in scoring run against Narine due to the mystery he brings into his bowling. The West Indies cricketer, who is celebrating his 34th birthday today, recently became the first overseas spinner to scalp 150 wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Narine holds the record for most wickets for KKR, 170.

Apart from his dangerous bowling, Narine has showcased his batting prowess as well. A number of times, his quick-fire innings have guided KKR to win. He has been one of the most reliable all-rounders for the franchise.

On the occasion of his birthday, let’s look at some memorable performances of Narine in IPL:

5/19 vs KXIP, 2012

This is Narine’s best-ever figures in IPL. Back in 2012, during KKR’s clash with Punjab, the spinner restricted the opponents at 134/9 in 20 overs. His 5-19 in 4 overs had 14 dot balls. It was his first-ever match at Eden Gardens and even though KKR lost the game by 2 runs, Narine was awarded Player of the Match for his magical performance. 4/13 vs DD, 2013

Once again, Narine’s spin restricted opponents Delhi to 128 in 20 overs. The off-spinner took the wicket of dangerous David Warner, who was playing at 21 but also ran riot through the tail, restricting the team to a below-par score. KKR won the match by 6 wickets and once again the spinner was given the Player of the Match award. 3/33 vs KXIP, 2013

In this match, Narine registered his first-ever hat-trick in the IPL. Narine left the Kings XI Punjab’s batters puzzled with his bowling as he accounted for David Hussey, Azhar Mahmood and Gurkeerat Singh in consecutive deliveries. Well, Kolkata lost the match marginally, but Narine’s efforts carved a special place in our hearts. 54 off 17 vs RCB, 2017

Narine’s batting skills were on display in this game against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). His knock of 54 off 17 runs had 6 boundaries and 4 maximums. Narine raced to his fifty in just 15 balls and stitched a 105-run opening stand with Chris Lynn. Riding on their efforts, Kolkata sealed a 6-wicket win. In the same match, Narine had also took 2 wickets for 29 runs 64 off 32 vs DC, 2020

This was one of the most stunning knocks by Narine, considering Abu Dhabi’s tricky conditions and longer boundaries. Coming to bat at No. 5, the all-rounder ripped apart the Delhi Capitals bowling attack. He smashed 6 fours and 4 maximum. Narine’s stellar show took KKR to 195-6 in 20 overs, while in response Delhi could gather only 135 runs.

