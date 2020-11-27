Happy Birthday Suresh Raina: Top Five Knocks by Southpaw in His Cricket Career

Suresh Raina is one of those cricketers who has impressed the game lovers with his performances in all three formats.

Suresh Raina is one of those cricketers who has impressed the game lovers with his performances in all three formats. He has scored a few centuries in Tests, One-Day Internationals (ODI) and T20s. Raina shocked his fans in August 2020 when he announced his retirement from international cricket. He has scored 768 runs in 18 Tests, 5,615 runs in 226 ODI and 1,605 runs in 78 T20Is.

Raina, on several occasions, also played crucial roles in team India’s wins. As the southpaw turned 34 today, here are his top five knocks which may still be afresh in the memories of his fans.

100 vs England at Cardiff, August 2014

Raina played an outstanding knock of 100 runs in this match against England. In his innings, he smashed 12 fours and three sixes. India had set a target of 305 for England, which in response could only put up 161 on the board. India won this game by 133 runs and Raina was adjudged man of the match for his impressive batting performance.

120 vs Sri Lanka at Colombo, July 2010

This was Raina’s debut Test match. The southpaw started his Test career with a century against Sri Lanka. He scored 120 runs in 228 balls, hitting 12 fours and two sixes. Raina stitched a partnership of 256 runs with legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar, who scored a double century in this game.

101 vs South Africa at Gros Islet, May 2010

The southpaw in a group match of ICC World T20 against South Africa smashed 101 runs in 60 balls with the help of nine fours and five sixes. India emerged victorious in this fixture by 14 runs and Raina won the player of the match award for his outstanding knock.

66 vs New Zealand at Napier, March 2009

Raina’s knock of 66 runs in this match against New Zealand proved helpful as the fixture was reduced to 38 overs due to rain. In his fast-paced inning, he hit five boundaries and four sixes. Besides, he added 110 runs with MS Dhoni, helping his side score 273. India won this fixture by 53 runs.

81 vs England at Faridabad, March 2006

England had set a target of 227 for India. Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir gave India a decent start, but the two did not stand on the crease for long. After Sehwag and Gambhir got out, India lost three wickets at short intervals. Raina, however, stood on the crease to ensure his side wins. He scored 81 off 89 balls, helping India win the game by four wickets. The southpaw was adjudged man of the match.