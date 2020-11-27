Happy Birthday, Suresh Raina: Wishes Pour in from Cricket Fraternity as Southpaw Turns 34

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina who represented India in 226 ODIs, 78 T20Is and 18 Tests turns 34 today. Over an international career spanning over 13 years, the aggressive left-handed batsman has made significant contributions in team India’s campaigns. He announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket in August this year.

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina who represented India in 226 ODIs, 78 T20Is and 18 Tests turns 34 today. Over an international career spanning over 13 years, the aggressive left-handed batsman has made significant contributions in team India’s campaigns. He announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket in August this year.

ALSO READ - IND vs AUS, 1st ODI, Live Score

On his birthday, his fans and colleagues from the cricket fraternity have flooded the internet with wishes. The BCCI listed some of Raina’s achievements in a social media post, while also sharing one of his magnificent innings against England. ()

“2011 World Cup-winner; 2013 Champions Trophy-winner; A top-notch fielder; Swashbuckling batsman! Wishing @ImRaina a very happy birthday. Let's relive his stroke-filled fifty against England,” tweeted BCCI.

2011 World Cup-winner 2013 Champions Trophy-winner A top-notch fielder Swashbuckling batsman Wishing @ImRaina a very happy birthday. Let's relive his stroke-filled fifty against England https://t.co/MlM0SUqEgt pic.twitter.com/2gIONzbpYr — BCCI (@BCCI) November 27, 2020

Raina’s Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) also wished him on his birthday.

“Sureshi boy! It's your birthday! Here's wishing you great success in all your endeavors. Get back to smashing the ball out of the park! Have a wonderful day today and a great year ahead,” tweeted former cricketer Yuvraj Singh.

Sureshi boy! It's your birthday! Here's wishing you great success in all your endeavors. Get back to smashing the ball out of the park! Have a wonderful day today and a great year ahead @ImRaina pic.twitter.com/ogv2YD0XYE — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) November 27, 2020

“Wishing you lots of laughter and solid next few years on the field on your birthday bro,” wrote Irfan Pathan.

Wishing you lots of laughter and solid next few years on the field on your birthday bro @ImRaina #HappyBirthdaySureshRaina pic.twitter.com/XhjrU6vbYg — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 27, 2020

India badminton player Jwala Gutta also took to Twitter to wish her compatriot.

Happy birthdayyyyy @ImRaina Have a goooood one — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) November 27, 2020

Sports Minister of India Kiren Rijiju posted a picture with Raina while wishing him birthday.

“Birthday greetings to a great cricketer, a wonderful player and a good human being @ImRaina; I wish him all the best in his endeavor to train budding cricketers and for different sports across Jammu & Kashmir and other parts of the country!” he tweeted.

ALSO READ - India vs Australia: Players Take Stand Against Racism in 'Barefoot Circle' Ceremony Before Match

Birthday greetings to a great cricketer, a wonderful player and a good human being @ImRaina I wish him all the best in his endeavor to train budding cricketers and for different sports across Jammu & Kashmir and other parts of the country! pic.twitter.com/j5p5HgGWEW — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) November 27, 2020

In a career spanning 13 years, Raina played 18 Tests scoring 603 runs, with one ton. While in ODIs, he appeared in 226 matches, scoring 5615 runs with five tons. In the T20Is, in 78 matches, he made 1604 runs along with a ton.