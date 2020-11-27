CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News

Happy Birthday, Suresh Raina: Wishes Pour in from Cricket Fraternity as Southpaw Turns 34

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina who represented India in 226 ODIs, 78 T20Is and 18 Tests turns 34 today. Over an international career spanning over 13 years, the aggressive left-handed batsman has made significant contributions in team India’s campaigns. He announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket in August this year.

Happy Birthday, Suresh Raina: Wishes Pour in from Cricket Fraternity as Southpaw Turns 34

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina who represented India in 226 ODIs, 78 T20Is and 18 Tests turns 34 today. Over an international career spanning over 13 years, the aggressive left-handed batsman has made significant contributions in team India’s campaigns. He announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket in August this year.

ALSO READ - IND vs AUS, 1st ODI, Live Score

On his birthday, his fans and colleagues from the cricket fraternity have flooded the internet with wishes. The BCCI listed some of Raina’s achievements in a social media post, while also sharing one of his magnificent innings against England. ()

“2011 World Cup-winner; 2013 Champions Trophy-winner; A top-notch fielder; Swashbuckling batsman! Wishing @ImRaina a very happy birthday. Let's relive his stroke-filled fifty against England,” tweeted BCCI.

Raina’s Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) also wished him on his birthday.

“Sureshi boy! It's your birthday! Here's wishing you great success in all your endeavors. Get back to smashing the ball out of the park! Have a wonderful day today and a great year ahead,” tweeted former cricketer Yuvraj Singh.

“Wishing you lots of laughter and solid next few years on the field on your birthday bro,” wrote Irfan Pathan.

India badminton player Jwala Gutta also took to Twitter to wish her compatriot.

Sports Minister of India Kiren Rijiju posted a picture with Raina while wishing him birthday.

“Birthday greetings to a great cricketer, a wonderful player and a good human being @ImRaina; I wish him all the best in his endeavor to train budding cricketers and for different sports across Jammu & Kashmir and other parts of the country!” he tweeted.

ALSO READ - India vs Australia: Players Take Stand Against Racism in 'Barefoot Circle' Ceremony Before Match

In a career spanning 13 years, Raina played 18 Tests scoring 603 runs, with one ton. While in ODIs, he appeared in 226 matches, scoring 5615 runs with five tons. In the T20Is, in 78 matches, he made 1604 runs along with a ton.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 3941 109
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 6047 275
2 England 5959 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 6824 262
5 South Africa 4380 258
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches