Happy Birthday Suryakumar Yadav: A Look Back at Top Innings from SKY for India

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SURYAKUMAR YADAV: Often drawn comparisons with the South African legend AB De Villiers, India’s very own Mr.360, Suryakumar Yadav is one of the most aggressive and crafty batters of modern cricket. His jaw-dropping innovation has bamboozled the cricketing world lately, playing absolutely unorthodox shots, all around the park at will.

In addition, his steely nerves and ability to clutch even in the most pressure situations have made him one of the most reliable players in white-ball cricket. With his blistering performances, Surya has stamped his authority as India’s no.4 batter and has cemented his position in the star-studded batting line-up of Team India.

As the flamboyant batter celebrates his 32nd birthday, let’s take a look at some of SKY’s top performances for the men in blue:

57 off 31 against England, T20I, 2021

After not getting a chance to bat in his T20I debut, Suryakumar announced himself on the international stage against a well-drilled England side. Surya showed no signs of any butterflies about batting for Team India for the first time. Rather, he obliterated Jofra Archer and company, top-scoring with an astonishing 57 off 31 balls, getting India off to a flying start. Surya displayed terrific technique while driving, manipulated the field with his unorthodox shots, and never looked like a player batting for the first time in international cricket.

117 off 55 against England, T20I, 2022

Suryakumar smashed his maiden T20I ton against England while chasing a massive total of 216 runs. On a challenging pitch of Trent Bridge, SKY played an unbelievable knock of 117 off just 55 deliveries, while none of the other India batters passed the 30-run mark. Even though wickets kept falling at the other end, Surya remained positive and took the attack to the opposition. For major swathes of his knock, he was smashing even the best of deliveries to any part of the ground at his will, and all the English bowlers could do was just stand and admire.

68 off 26 against Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2022

Suryakumar Yadav displayed the gulf of class between India and Hong Kong when they clashed in the recently concluded Asia Cup. The associate nation’s bowlers were on SKY’s mercy as he ruthlessly smashed the inexperienced bowlers all around the park. He remained unbeaten and played a blazing innings of 68 runs off just 26 balls at a staggering strike rate of 262, to propel India to a daunting score of 192 runs.

76 off 44 against West Indies, T20I, 2022

The versatile batter proved his flexibility to bat anywhere in the order when he walked out with Skipper Rohit Sharma to open the innings against West Indies. Surya put on a workshop on how to score runs in the V, the catch being, his V is behind the wicket. Surya kept dancing on his feet, going deep in the crease to scoop the ball over the keeper or advancing down the pitch to hit over mid-wicket. Surya demolished the hosts as he played a stroke-filled innings of 76 off just 44 balls.

62 off 40 against New Zealand, T20I, 2021

Against a dominant New Zealand side, India brought out their A-game in the first T20I of the series. The bowlers shined and restricted the Kiwis to 164/6 on a belter of a pitch at Jaipur. Chasing a modest total, the Indian openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul set the tone for the chase before Rahul fell to Mitchel Santner. Out came Surya at no.3 and displayed a masterclass on how to deal with spin. The Mumbai batter swept Santner and company to oblivion and played a match-winning knock of 62 runs in 40 deliveries.

