Happy Birthday Tim Southee: Best Bowling Spells of New Zealand Speedster

Tim Southee, a right-arm swing bowler, who has all kinds of swing in his repertoire burst upon the international scene in great style. After dazzling in the New Zealand domestic scene and exploits in the 2008 Under-19 WC, Southee was handed a Test debut against England in 2008. He first responded with 5/55 before scoring a 40-ball-77 in the second innings with nine sixes in his maiden Test at Napier.

He not only became one of the youngest Kiwi players to debut internationally at 19, but over the years took over the mantle of Black Caps’ premier bowlers as well. Given his abundant talent, he has been a constant feature of the New Zealand team across formats despite frequent injury-forced absences.

As he celebrates his 33rd birthday today, we take a look at his career and list some of his most memorable spells:

5/55 vs England, 3rd Test, 2008, Napier

It was an unforgettable debut for the pacer, as his speed and swing saw him finish with figures of 5/55 in the first innings as England were dismissed for 253 at Napier. However, the visitors went on to win the match by 121-runs.

5/18 vs Pakistan, 1st T20I, Auckland, 2010:

The youngster’s record-breaking fifer (5/18) including a hat-trick before Martin Guptill’s record-equal fastest fifty helped New Zealand to a convincing five-wicket victory over Pakistan and take a 1-0 lead in the first T20I.

7/64 vs India, 2nd Test, Bengaluru, 2012:

Southee’s marathon spell helped the Kiwis to get a lead in the second innings of the 2012 Bengaluru Test. The pacer was the wrecker-in-chief for the visitors as he picked seven crucial wickets to return with the figures of 7/64 to dent the progress of the Indian innings. But India chased down 261 to convincingly win by five-wickets.

7/33 vs England, Pool A, ICC Cricket World Cup, Wellington, 2015:

The right-arm fast bowler destroyed England’s batting with a career-best haul of 7/33 in nine overs and reduced them for 123 all-out. The Black Caps eased to victory by eight wickets with 226 balls to spare. He not only became the fourth bowler (third best) in World Cup history to bag a seven-wicket haul in an innings, but also best ever ODI bowling figures by a New Zealander in ODIs. He surpassed compatriot Shane Bond’s 6/19 vs India, a record which stood for a decade.

6/43 vs England, 1st Test, Lords, 2021:

The Kiwi pacer sealed his second spot on the Lord’s Honours Boards with a five-wicket haul against England, on the fourth day of the 2021 Test at the Mecca of cricket. His 6/43 were the standout figures as the visitors bowled England out for 275. The match however ended in a draw.

