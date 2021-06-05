- 2nd ODI - 04 Jun, 2021Match Ended157/10(49.2) RR 3.18
NED
IRE158/2(43.0) RR 3.67
Ireland beat Netherlands by 8 wickets
- 1st ODI - 02 Jun, 2021Match Ended195/10(50.0) RR 3.9
NED
IRE194/9(50.0) RR 3.88
Netherlands beat Ireland by 1 run
Happy Birthday To The Man Who Dismissed Sir Don Bradman For A Duck
English bowler Eric hollies got the wicket of the legendary Australian batsman when he needed four runs in his last test to complete the milestone of 7000 runs.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: June 5, 2021, 5:53 PM IST
English leg spinner Eric Hollis is one of the greatest in the history of the game to have played as he took the wicket of the legendary batsman, Sir Don Bradman, for a duck. It was Bradman’s last innings. He wasn’t able to touch the magical figure of 100 average due to Hollis, who was playing his seventh test match and the first match against Australia.
In the last match of the Ashes series in 1948, Hollis played for England against Australia for the first time in his career and it coincidentally happened to be Sir Don Bradman’s last test match. The English team in the first innings was all out for 54 runs when R. Lindwall took six wickets. Australia in their first innings made a huge score of 389 runs which included 196 by Arthur Morris. Sir Don Bradman came to bat at number three and was dismissed on the second ball. Australia won the test match, but Sir Bradman’s dream was shattered.
2323 wickets in first-class cricket
Eric Hollis, born on 5 June 1912 in England, played cricket for 25 years. With 2323 wickets in 515 first-class matches he has an unbreakable record with an average of around 21. He has 182 five-wicket hauls and 40 ten-wicket hauls. Hollis took more than 100 wickets in 14 out of 19 county seasons, which is a record.
Making a test debut for England in 1935, Hollis couldn’t play much international cricket due to World War. He has taken 44 wickets in 13 test matches and has five five-wicket hauls. He played his last test in the year 1950 against West Indies.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|2914
|121
|2
|New Zealand
|2166
|120
|3
|England
|3493
|109
|4
|Australia
|1844
|108
|5
|Pakistan
|2247
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|2054
|121
|2
|Australia
|2945
|118
|3
|India
|3344
|115
|4
|England
|3100
|115
|5
|South Africa
|2137
|107
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6088
|277
|2
|India
|6811
|272
|3
|New Zealand
|6048
|263
|4
|Pakistan
|7818
|261
|5
|Australia
|5930
|258
