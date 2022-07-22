Happy Birthday Trent Boult: Top 5 Bowling Spells of the New Zealand Pacer in IPL

Trent Boult began his IPL journey with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2015 season. The left-hander featured in seven games for the side and finished with an equal number of wickets. He later moved to Delhi Capitals and then switched to Mumbai Indians where he played a crucial role in title triumph in the 2020 season. In the 2022 IPL auction, Boult was bought by the Rajasthan Royals.

Boult, over the years, has delivered several memorable performances for his franchises. As he turns 33 on July 22, we take a look at his best bowling performances in the IPL

3 for 28 against Sunrisers Hyderabad, 2021

With just 150 on board, Mumbai Indians needed their bowlers to fire but Hyderabad openers David Warner and Jonny Bairstow appeared to be taking the game away from them. The duo added 67 runs before Hardik Pandya chipped in with a breakthrough and was soon joined by other bowlers. From 67 for 1, Hyderabad came crumbling down to 130/7 and Trent Boult stepped to wind up the innings by cleaning the tailenders quickly. 4 for 18 against Chennai Super Kings, 2020

Winning the toss, Mumbai’s skipper opted to bowl first against Chennai Super Kings, a decision that was soon proved right by Boult. Partnering with Jasprit Bumrah, Boult ran through CSK’s batting lineup and finished with his IPL-best figures. The New Zealander claimed 4 wickets while giving just 18 runs in his four-over spell. 2 for 18 against Lucknow Super Giants, 2022

Defending 178 against the star-studded batting lineup of Lucknow Super Giants, Rajasthan Royals turned to Boult for some early breakthroughs. And he did not disappoint. The New Zealander first dismissed Quinton de Kock and then claimed the wicket of Ayush Badoni to put LSG in a tight spot. Boult delivered an economical spell giving just 18 off his four overs. Lucknow was eventually restricted to 154. 3 for 19 vs Punjab Kings, 2015

At halftime, Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab) would have been delighted to restrict Hyderabad at 150. The target looked in easy reach of the Punjab Batters but against the fiery Hyderabad pace attack, the chase was never going to be easy. Boult cleaned up opener Manan Vohra to give SRH their first breakthrough and returned to dismiss Axar Patel and set Wriddhiman Saha to de-track Punjab innings. SRH won the match by 20 runs. 2 for 21 against Punjab Kings, 2018

Delhi Capitals’ bowler did well to restrict Punjab’s batters to display their firepower. While Boult missed out on picking wickets early in the innings, he returned to scalp two successes while bowling the final over of the Punjab innings. Boult finished with figures of 2 for 21 from his 3 overs as Punjab was restricted to 143, a score that eventually proved to be enough. The KL Rahul-led side won the game by 4 runs.

