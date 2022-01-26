Happy Birthday Vijay Shankar: A Look at Team India's All-rounder Career So Far

Vijay Shankar, the brilliant middle-order, right-handed batter with the ability to crush attacks is an all-rounder in the Indian cricket team. Also known as a three-dimensional player, Vijay was born on January 26, 1991, in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu. Over his decade-long cricket journey, Vijay has successfully established himself as a highly rated, credible sportsman. Ahead of his birthday, here’s looking at Vijay’s career so far:

DOMESTIC CAREER:

Debut in 2012: Vijay made his debut as a first-class cricketer in the Tamil Nadu state cricket team. He played spectacularly well in his maiden match against Vidarbha.

In his first Ranji match, the gifted player scored an unbeaten 63 and picked two wickets with the ball.

While playing for Tamil Nadu, in the knockout stage of 2014-15 Ranji Trophy, he won 2 Man of the Match awards and came into the spotlight.

Following which in the quarter-final game against Vidarbha, in the first innings, Vijay scored a fantastic 111 and helped Tamil Nadu win that game by first-innings lead.

In the 2016-17 Vijay Hazare trophy and Deodhar trophy, Vijay led the Tamil Nadu team to title victories.

INTERNATIONAL CAREER

Debut in T20I cricket: Vijay made his debut in international cricket in the Nidahas Trophy 2018. In the second match of the 2018 Nidahas Trophy, Vijay picked two wickets for 32 runs.

ODI Debut: Vijay’s debut in one-day cricket happened on January 18, 2019, in the series against Australia in the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

In the second match of the series, Vijay played extraordinarily. Batting at number 5, he scored 46 off 41 deliveries.

Due to his consistently good performance, he was selected in the Indian team to play the 2019 Cricket World Cup which was a dream come true for the promising player.

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE (IPL)

In 2014, Vijay played a match for the Chennai Super Kings in 2014. Then, he played 4 games for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2017. He was bought in the 2018 IPL auction by the Delhi Daredevils. Sunrisers Hyderabad traded him back again in the 2019 IPL.

