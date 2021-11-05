Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: A Look at The Team India Skipper’s Top Five Knocks

Team India skipper Virat Kohli is counted among the greatest cricketers of all time and he deserves all the praise he gets. An Under-19 World Cup-winning captain (2008), he went on to make his international debut against Sri Lanka the same year and was also part of the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup-winning team in 2011. He was named the vice-captain of the team in 2012 and there has been no looking back for him since then. He took over as the Test captain in 2014 and three years later, he replaced MS Dhoni as the white-ball skipper.

Apart from being the most consistent all-format accumulator of runs across formats, Kohli has smashed records to unseat some of the biggest names in the history of the game. He has 7,765 runs in the longest format, 12,169 runs in ODIs, which includes 43 tons, 3,335 runs in T20Is and the only cricketer in history to average over 50 in all three formats. He has represented India in 96 Tests, 254 ODIs and 93 T20Is.

As the Indian skipper turns a year older on November 5, here’s a look at his top five innings of the maverick cricketer.

133 (not out) vs Sri Lanka – 2012, Hobart: This 133 blitzkrieg made against Sri Lanka at Hobart in 2012 Commonwealth Bank Series, catapulted the young maestro into stardom. Kohli powered an Indian fightback and helped his team gun down a mammoth 321 run target in under 37 overs. His unbeaten 133 came in just 86 balls, which included 16 boundaries and two sixes.

183 vs Pakistan – 2012, Dhaka: Chasing a massive target of 330, Kohli batted like a pro as he smashed 183 off just 148 balls, with 22 fours and one six, to guide India to a six-wicket win at Dhaka. It was the record for Team India’s highest successful run-chase then.

115, 141 vs Australia – 2014, Adelaide (Test): Kohli, in his first Test as captain, scored two hundreds in Adelaide. His knock of 115 in the first innings led India’s strong reply of 444 to Australia’s 517/7 declared. The hosts declared on 290/5, setting a 362 run target for the visitors to get. The Indian skipper anchored another fighting knock of 141, and along with Murali Vijay, almost stole the match from Australia’s grasp. However, India lost the enthralling encounter by 48 runs.

82 (not out) vs Australia, 2016 World T20 Cup, Mohali: It was the 2016 World T20 and Team India were struggling against the Australians. Despite only needing to chase 161 for victory, the home team found themselves at 94/4, with only six overs remaining. But Kohli rose to the occasion and his sublime 82 off 51 balls saw India through to the semi-finals.

149 vs England, Birmingham, 2018: While he struggled in the previous tour of England in 2014, the right-handed batter scored 149 in the first Test of the series at Birmingham to bury the ghosts as he led from the front in 2018. Even though India lost the series 1-4, Kohli batted with great grit and determination throughout the series, as he ended the five-Test series with an average of 59.30, scoring 593 runs.

