Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: A Look at Wifey Anushka Sharma’s Cute Moments With the Cricketer

Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: Indian cricket team’s record-breaking captain Virat Kohli turned 32 today. Virat, who is married to actress and producer Anushka Sharma, also happens to be one of India’s most-followed celebrities. Virat and Anushka together make up for one of the most-talked-about celebrity couple in the cricket world as well as B-Town.

Anushka and Virat have entertained fans with their love-filled posts on social media. This year will be extra special for the couple since they are expecting their first child together. The couple got married in 2017 and have been setting traveling 'couple goals' since then. Anushka is currently accompanying Virat to the Indian Premier League 2020 in the United Arab Emirates.

Take a look at some of the pictures that make Virushka couple a class apart:

1. The picture that announced the pregnancy of the couple won the internet this year. Anushka is seen flaunting her baby bump as her husband Virat stands next to her. The beaming couple captioned the image, “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021.”

View this post on Instagram And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 ❤️🙏 A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Aug 26, 2020 at 10:32pm PDT

It is no secret that both Anushka and Virat are animal lovers and follow vegetarianism. They have a pet Labrador named Dude. During the lockdown, Anushka had shared a thoughtful message on Instagram as she posted a family picture. The playful image captured Virat, Anushka and Dude. “While it may seem like the worst time and in so many ways it actually is, has also forcefully made us all stop and deal with things we might have been running away from because either we were ‘busy’ or it was convenient to say we were 'busy',” the post read.

3. In this post, Anushka expresses how goodbyes are usually. The monochrome selfie was posted earlier in February before the lockdown confined them to their home.

4. The all-time favourite image of the Virushka is from their dreamy wedding in Italy.

5. The latest picture of the couple having a scenic dip at a pool in Dubai again won the hearts of netizens.

View this post on Instagram ❤️🌅 pic credit - @abdevilliers17 😃 A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Oct 18, 2020 at 7:50am PDT

The picture was taken by Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate AB De Villiers.