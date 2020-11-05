- Match 56 - 3 Nov, TueMatch Ended149/8(20.0) RR 7.45
Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: A Look at Wifey Anushka Sharma’s Cute Moments With the Cricketer
Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: Virat and Anushka together make up for one of the most-talked about celebrity couple of cricket world as well as B-Town.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: November 5, 2020, 7:06 AM IST
Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: Indian cricket team’s record-breaking captain Virat Kohli turned 32 today. Virat, who is married to actress and producer Anushka Sharma, also happens to be one of India’s most-followed celebrities. Virat and Anushka together make up for one of the most-talked-about celebrity couple in the cricket world as well as B-Town.
Anushka and Virat have entertained fans with their love-filled posts on social media. This year will be extra special for the couple since they are expecting their first child together. The couple got married in 2017 and have been setting traveling 'couple goals' since then. Anushka is currently accompanying Virat to the Indian Premier League 2020 in the United Arab Emirates.
Take a look at some of the pictures that make Virushka couple a class apart:
1. The picture that announced the pregnancy of the couple won the internet this year. Anushka is seen flaunting her baby bump as her husband Virat stands next to her. The beaming couple captioned the image, “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021.”
- It is no secret that both Anushka and Virat are animal lovers and follow vegetarianism. They have a pet Labrador named Dude. During the lockdown, Anushka had shared a thoughtful message on Instagram as she posted a family picture. The playful image captured Virat, Anushka and Dude. “While it may seem like the worst time and in so many ways it actually is, has also forcefully made us all stop and deal with things we might have been running away from because either we were ‘busy’ or it was convenient to say we were 'busy',” the post read.
Every dark cloud had a silver lining. And this time, while it may seem like the worst time and in so many ways it actually is, has also forcefully made us all stop and deal with things we might have been running away from because either we were ‘busy’ or it was convenient to say we were 'busy'. If this time is respected for what it is, it will enable more light to shine through. This time has also made us all realise what's truly important. For me just having food, water and a roof over my head and the good health of my family seems MOST important. Everything else is a bonus that I bow my head in gratitude for. But, that which we call 'basic' is not so basic for everyone after looking at all the people who struggle for just those few things. My prayers with them and their families. May everyone be safe and secure. This time has surely made me more reflective. This need to stay at home with your loved ones has been forced upon the entire world but there is a deep lesson for us all. There is a lesson to strive for work and life balance ( I've valued and strived for this dearly for many years now ), there is a lesson to devote more time in things that actually matter. Today, when I'm surrounded by all the blessings in my life, I just want to tell everyone how much compassion I feel for everyone who I see suffer. I want to help as many possible in the best of my abilities. I feel pride in our resilience to be better human beings. I can instinctively feel this in and around me. We will all have our individual and subjective lessons from this time and hopefully, such lessons will continuously stay with us all.
3. In this post, Anushka expresses how goodbyes are usually. The monochrome selfie was posted earlier in February before the lockdown confined them to their home.
You'd think good byes get easier with time. But they never do ... 💕
4. The all-time favourite image of the Virushka is from their dreamy wedding in Italy.
5. The latest picture of the couple having a scenic dip at a pool in Dubai again won the hearts of netizens.
The picture was taken by Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate AB De Villiers.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
