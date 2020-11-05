Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: Celebrating The Cricketer’s Birthday With Few Best Moments With Anushka Sharma

India skipper Virat Kohli turns a year older today on November 5. Regarded as one of the best contemporary batsmen in the world, Kohli is one of the most followed Indians on Instagram, at the moment.

The right handed batsman Virat Kohli is married to popular actress Anushka Sharma. The couple tied the nuptial knot in Tuscany, Italy in December 2017 in the presence of family. The power couple is expecting their first child together, due next year. The ace batsman always speaks highly of his wife on public occasions and showers immense love via his social media posts, every chance he gets. The celebrity couple is often fondly referred to as Virushka.

Today on Virat’s birthday, we look back at some of the most adorable moments of the couple:

The more special thing about this star couple is their relatable chemistry. Given their individual stature in public and also as a couple, it’s a treat to watch Virat and Anushka enjoy the little pleasures of life. Virat captioned this picture, “Mr and Mrs”

View this post on Instagram Mr and Mrs 💑❤ A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Jul 3, 2019 at 10:37am PDT

Virat and Anushka often take a break from their hectic schedules and head for vacations. They jet off to secluded spots all the way to the hills or the beaches. These pictures are proof that they love vacaying together and spend quality time outdoors.

View this post on Instagram ❤️ A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Sep 10, 2019 at 11:12pm PDT

A happy picture of the happy couple. The picture is from last year when they were observing the Karwa Chauth festival. Sharing a moment from the celebrations, Virat wrote, “The ones who fast together laugh together. Happy karvachauth.”

View this post on Instagram The ones who fast together laugh together ❤️😃. Happy karvachauth 😇 A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Oct 17, 2019 at 10:16am PDT

There isn’t a happier picture than this on the internet right now. The couple flash their heartfelt smiles ear-to-ear and continue to make netizens go ‘awwww’. “Happy Diwali to everyone. May the Festival of Lights light up your lives and bring more love and peace to all,” wrote Virat.

This gorgeous picture was taken when the couple was celebrating Virat’s birthday last year, somewhere around Ladakh landscapes. Along with the picture, Virat wrote, “What a blessing to be able to visit such divine places with my soulmate. Also thank you everyone for your kind wishes from the bottom of my heart.”

Just how they manage to remain utterly cute remains a secret. A simple selfie yet very adorable. Posting a picture from their movie date night, Virat wrote, “About last night. At the movies with this hottie @anushkasharma”

Virushka celebrating their second marriage anniversary. Virat picked the most heartwarming picture captured during their wedding ceremony. The monochromatic picture was shared with a caption that reads, “In reality there is only love and nothing else. And when god blesses you with the person who makes you realise that every day, you have just one feeling, gratitude.️”

The power couple usher 2020 in style. Virat looks dapper in a suit and Anushka looks stunning in this shimmery number taken on January 1. Virat wrote, “On point for 2020.”

View this post on Instagram On point for 2020 ❤️ A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Dec 31, 2019 at 7:32pm PST

Virat and Anushka are currently in Dubai where the IPL 2020 is underway. The stunning dip picture taken at sunset is one of the most amazing moments shared by Virat of the couple. Clicked by AB de Villers, Virat’s RCB fellow team member.

View this post on Instagram ❤️🌅 pic credit - @abdevilliers17 😃 A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Oct 18, 2020 at 7:50am PDT