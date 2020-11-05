Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: Celebrating The Cricketer’s Birthday With Few Best Moments With Anushka Sharma

- Match 56 - 3 Nov, TueMatch Ended149/8(20.0) RR 7.45
MUM
HYD151/0(20.0) RR 7.45
Hyderabad beat Mumbai by 10 wickets
- 3rd ODI - 3 Nov, TueMatch Ended278/6(50.0) RR 5.56
ZIM
PAK278/9(50.0) RR 5.56
Zimbabwe tied with Pakistan (Zimbabwe win Super Over by 2 wickets)
- Qualifier 1 - 5 Nov, ThuUp Next
MI
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Eliminator - 6 Nov, FriUp Next
SRH
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st T20I - 7 Nov, SatUp Next
PAK
ZIM
16:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- 2nd T20I - 8 Nov, SunUp Next
PAK
ZIM
16:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Qualifier 2 - 8 Nov, SunUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd T20I - 10 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
16:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Final - 10 Nov, TueUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- 1st ODI - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
NZ
WI
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
18:00 IST - Paarl
- 2nd ODI - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 30 Nov, MonUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 3rd T20I - 1 Dec, TueUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 3rd ODI - 2 Dec, WedUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Canberra
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Canberra
- 2nd ODI - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
13:30 IST - Paarl
- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd ODI - 9 Dec, WedUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: Celebrating The Cricketer’s Birthday With Few Best Moments With Anushka Sharma
India skipper Virat Kohli turns a year older today on November 5. Regarded as one of the best contemporary batsmen in the world, Kohli is one of the most followed Indians on Instagram, at the moment.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: November 5, 2020, 1:18 PM IST
The right handed batsman Virat Kohli is married to popular actress Anushka Sharma. The couple tied the nuptial knot in Tuscany, Italy in December 2017 in the presence of family. The power couple is expecting their first child together, due next year. The ace batsman always speaks highly of his wife on public occasions and showers immense love via his social media posts, every chance he gets. The celebrity couple is often fondly referred to as Virushka.
IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE
Today on Virat’s birthday, we look back at some of the most adorable moments of the couple:
- The more special thing about this star couple is their relatable chemistry. Given their individual stature in public and also as a couple, it’s a treat to watch Virat and Anushka enjoy the little pleasures of life. Virat captioned this picture, “Mr and Mrs”
View this post on Instagram
- Virat and Anushka often take a break from their hectic schedules and head for vacations. They jet off to secluded spots all the way to the hills or the beaches. These pictures are proof that they love vacaying together and spend quality time outdoors.
View this post on Instagram
- A happy picture of the happy couple. The picture is from last year when they were observing the Karwa Chauth festival. Sharing a moment from the celebrations, Virat wrote, “The ones who fast together laugh together. Happy karvachauth.”
View this post on Instagram
The ones who fast together laugh together ❤️😃. Happy karvachauth 😇
- There isn’t a happier picture than this on the internet right now. The couple flash their heartfelt smiles ear-to-ear and continue to make netizens go ‘awwww’. “Happy Diwali to everyone. May the Festival of Lights light up your lives and bring more love and peace to all,” wrote Virat.
- This gorgeous picture was taken when the couple was celebrating Virat’s birthday last year, somewhere around Ladakh landscapes. Along with the picture, Virat wrote, “What a blessing to be able to visit such divine places with my soulmate. Also thank you everyone for your kind wishes from the bottom of my heart.”
- Just how they manage to remain utterly cute remains a secret. A simple selfie yet very adorable. Posting a picture from their movie date night, Virat wrote, “About last night. At the movies with this hottie @anushkasharma”
View this post on Instagram
About last night. At the movies with this hottie 😍❤️ @anushkasharma
- Virushka celebrating their second marriage anniversary. Virat picked the most heartwarming picture captured during their wedding ceremony. The monochromatic picture was shared with a caption that reads, “In reality there is only love and nothing else. And when god blesses you with the person who makes you realise that every day, you have just one feeling, gratitude.️”
- The power couple usher 2020 in style. Virat looks dapper in a suit and Anushka looks stunning in this shimmery number taken on January 1. Virat wrote, “On point for 2020.”
View this post on Instagram
- Virat and Anushka are currently in Dubai where the IPL 2020 is underway. The stunning dip picture taken at sunset is one of the most amazing moments shared by Virat of the couple. Clicked by AB de Villers, Virat’s RCB fellow team member.
View this post on Instagram
- And finally the picture that won over the internet in a few seconds. The radiant parents-to-be in the pregnancy announcement picture was a heartfelt and beautiful moment. “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021,” reads the caption.View this post on Instagram
Happy Birthday Virat Kohli!
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking