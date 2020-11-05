Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: Here Is How Much The Indian Captain Earns In A Year

Virat Kohli is counted among the greatest cricketers of all time and he deserves all the praise he gets. He has represented India in 86 Tests, 248 ODIs and 82 T20Is. The India skipper shares his birthday on November 5. On the occasion of his birthday, here is looking at some of his top records.

Virat Kohli is one of the most well-known sportspersons on the planet and has many records to his name. Kohli has performed well all three formats - Tests, One-Day Internationals (ODI) and T20s. In 86 Tests, he has scored 7,240 runs, while in 248 ODIs, the Indian skipper has 11,867 runs to his name. He has also played 81 T20s, in which he has scored 2,794 runs.

Kohli is turning a year older on November 5. At 32 years of age, he has achieved many milestones. Born on November 5, 1988, Kohli is not only the favourite of many cricket fans, but also the choice of brands. Because of being a rising star in cricket, Kohli’s brand value is also high. According to Forbes, he is on the 66th spot on the list of top 100 highest paid athletes of 2020. The right-handed batsman is the only Indian sportsperson to get a place on the list.

VIRAT KOHLI ONLY CRICKETER IN FORBES LIST OF HIGHEST PAID ATHLETES

Kohli’s ranking in the list has improved by more than 30 places compared to the last year. In 2019 too, he was the only Indian athlete to feature on the Forbes list of top 100 highest paid athletes.

His estimated earnings in 2019 was $25 million, while this year it’s $26 million. Major portion, $24 million, comes from endorsements, while he received the remaining $2 million as salary and prize money from different cricketing competitions. Kohli is just one of three Indian cricketers who are on the BCCI’s A+ contract, which fetches a salary of $1 million.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Kohli has a huge following on social media. He endorses brands like Audi, Hero, MRF, Puma, Valvoline and more. He is also the captain of IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore. In IPL 2020, RCB have qualified for the playoffs. They have impressed cricket lovers with their performance. Kohli has also led from the front in quite a few games in the 13th edition of IPL. Despite having a strong team, RCB have not lifted the trophy even once. It is to be seen if the Kohli-led side will be able to emerge as IPL champions for the first time in 2020.