Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: Here’s Looking At His Records Across All Formats Of Game

Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: Indian skipper Virat Kohli, one of the most prolific batsmen of our times, turned 32 today. He also leads the Indian Premier League (IPL) team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli is counted among the greatest cricketers of all time and he deserves all the praise he gets. He has represented India in 86 Tests, 248 ODIs and 82 T20Is. The India skipper shares his birthday on November 5. On the occasion of his birthday, here is looking at some of his top records.

Test records: (100s: 27, 50s: 22)

Kohli has the best ever ICC Test rating by any Indian with 937 points.

With a total of 692 runs, Kohli holds the record for most runs by an Indian in a Test series in Australia.

Kohli is the first batsman to score double centuries in four consecutive series. Don Bradman and Rahul Dravid had three each.

Kohli is the first batsman to score six double hundreds playing as a captain.

Kohli holds the record for being the highest run-scorer from India in a three-match Test series and the fourth-highest overall with 610 runs vs Sri Lanka in 2017.

Kohli is the fastest Indian and second fastest overall to score 25 Test centuries.

Kohli is the first Indian batsman to score seven double hundreds in Tests.

VIRAT KOHLI ONLY CRICKETER IN FORBES LIST OF HIGHEST PAID ATHLETES

ODI records: (100s: 43, 50s: 58)

Kohli has the best ever ICC ODI rating by any Indian with 911 points.

He holds the world record for being the fastest to reach 8,000 (175 inn.), 9,000 (194 inn.), 10,000 (205 inn.) and 11,000 (222 inn.) runs in ODI cricket.

He has the highest number of centuries (23) in run-chases in the world and the second highest overall.

Kohli holds the record for scoring the fastest century by an Indian in ODIs off 52 deliveries against Australia in 2013.

T20I records: (100s: 0, 50s: 24)

Kohli has the best ever ICC T20I rating by any Indian with 897 points.

He is the fastest batsman in the world to reach 1000 runs in T20Is. He achieved the feat in 27 innings.

In IPL, he has the most runs across all seasons – 5872 in 183 innings.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE