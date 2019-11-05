Indian ODI and Test captain Virat Kohli turns 31 years of age today, November 5th 2019, as he earns a well-deserved break from the game even as India take on Bangladesh in a T20I series sans him during this time.
Kohli, who made his senior debut for India in August 2008 has gone on to earn nothing short of legendary status in the game, having surpassed many a record and on-course to set plenty more, as he enters what should be the peak of his career. He has redefined fitness for a batsman, and keeps pushing the bar higher as a captain. Under him, India recently registered 11 consecutive Test series wins - the joint most by a team in history, equaling the record set by the Australian team.
On his birthday, BCCI shared a throwback video of his first ODI century:
As #TeamIndia Captain @imVkohli turns 31, we take a look back at his maiden ODI hundred and where it all started for the Run Machine. #HappyBirthdayVirat 🎂💐💐 pic.twitter.com/6vNY1U4p8H— BCCI (@BCCI) November 4, 2019
Kohli has 11,520 ODI runs to his name in 239 matches, 7066 runs in 82 Tests and 2450 runs in 72 T20Is.
Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: Indian Cricket's Talisman Turns 31
