Happy Birthday Virat Kohli Live Updates: Wishes Pour in as Indian Skipper Celebrates his 32nd Birthday

Happy Birthday, Virat Kohli live updates: Virat Kohli is counted among the greatest cricketers of all time and he deserves all the praise he gets. He has represented India in 86 Tests, 248 ODIs and 82 T20Is. The India skipper celebrates his birthday on November 5.

Highlights

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
09:54 (IST)

09:54 (IST)

09:53 (IST)

09:50 (IST)

Here's How Much The Indian Captain Earns In A Year --  Kohli’s ranking in the list has improved by more than 30 places compared to the last year. In 2019 too, he was the only Indian athlete to feature on the Forbes list of top 100 highest paid athletes. His estimated earnings in 2019 was $25 million, while this year it’s $26 million. Major portion, $24 million, comes from endorsements, while he received the remaining $2 million as salary and prize money from different cricketing competitions. Kohli is just one of three Indian cricketers who are on the BCCI’s A+ contract, which fetches a salary of $1 million.

09:49 (IST)

09:49 (IST)

Mesmerising the world with the bat in his hands

09:48 (IST)

ICC with their wish to the King Kohli

09:47 (IST)

Suresh Raina wishes the Indian skipper Virat Kohli

09:47 (IST)

VVS Laxman with the wishes

09:46 (IST)

Wirddiman Saha with the wishes

09:45 (IST)

Mohammad Shami with the wishes 
 

09:43 (IST)

Pragyan Ojha with the wishes

09:43 (IST)

Ishant Sharma wishes his Delhi and India teammate

09:41 (IST)

Rahane with the wishes

09:41 (IST)

Anil Kumble with birthday wishes for Virat Kohli

09:40 (IST)

Kohli is turning a year older on November 5. At 32 years of age, he has achieved many milestones. Born on November 5, 1988, Kohli is not only the favourite of many cricket fans, but also the choice of brands. Because of being a rising star in cricket, Kohli’s brand value is also high. According to Forbes, he is on the 66th spot on the list of top 100 highest paid athletes of 2020.  The right-handed batsman is the only Indian sportsperson to get a place on the list.

09:40 (IST)

Virat Kohli is one of the most well-known sportspersons on the planet and has many records to his name. Kohli has performed well all three formats - Tests, One-Day Internationals (ODI) and T20s. In 86 Tests, he has scored 7,240 runs, while in 248 ODIs, the Indian skipper has 11,867 runs to his name. He has also played 81 T20s, in which he has scored 2,794 runs.

Virat Kohli, one of the most prolific batsmen of our times, turned 32 today.  He also leads the Indian Premier League (IPL) team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). During the ongoing IPL 2020, Virat’s wife, Bollywood star Anushka Sharma, was spotted several times in the spectators stand, cheering for her husband.

Virat, who is married to actress and producer Anushka Sharma, also happens to be one of India’s most-followed celebrities. Virat and Anushka together make up for one of the most-talked-about celebrity couple in the cricket world as well as B-Town.

At 32 years of age, he has achieved many milestones. Born on November 5, 1988, Kohli is not only the favourite of many cricket fans, but also the choice of brands. Because of being a rising star in cricket, Kohli’s brand value is also high. According to Forbes, he is on the 66th spot on the list of top 100 highest paid athletes of 2020.  The right-handed batsman is the only Indian sportsperson to get a place on the list.

