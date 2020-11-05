Happy Birthday Virat Kohli Live Updates: Wishes Pour in as Indian Skipper Celebrates his 32nd Birthday

Happy Birthday, Virat Kohli live updates: Virat Kohli is counted among the greatest cricketers of all time and he deserves all the praise he gets. He has represented India in 86 Tests, 248 ODIs and 82 T20Is. The India skipper celebrates his birthday on November 5.
Virat Kohli, one of the most prolific batsmen of our times, turned 32 today. He also leads the Indian Premier League (IPL) team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). During the ongoing IPL 2020, Virat’s wife, Bollywood star Anushka Sharma, was spotted several times in the spectators stand, cheering for her husband.
Virat, who is married to actress and producer Anushka Sharma, also happens to be one of India’s most-followed celebrities. Virat and Anushka together make up for one of the most-talked-about celebrity couple in the cricket world as well as B-Town.
At 32 years of age, he has achieved many milestones. Born on November 5, 1988, Kohli is not only the favourite of many cricket fans, but also the choice of brands. Because of being a rising star in cricket, Kohli’s brand value is also high. According to Forbes, he is on the 66th spot on the list of top 100 highest paid athletes of 2020. The right-handed batsman is the only Indian sportsperson to get a place on the list.