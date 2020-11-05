Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: IN Pics - When Pregnant Anushka Sharma Cheered For Kohli's RCB in IPL 2020

Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: During the ongoing IPL 2020, Virat’s wife, Bollywood star Anushka Sharma, was spotted several times in the spectators stand, cheering for her husband.

Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: Indian skipper Virat Kohli, one of the most prolific batsmen of our times, turned 32 today. He also leads the Indian Premier League (IPL) team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). During the ongoing IPL 2020, Virat’s wife, Bollywood star Anushka Sharma, was spotted several times in the spectators stand, cheering for her husband.

On Virat’s birthday, let us take a look at all the times Anushka Sharma was seen rooting for Virat Kohli during IPL 2020.

Wearing a beautiful serene white dress, Anushka was in the stadium rooting for Team RCB during their match against Delhi Capitals. Anushka looked gorgeous and radiant in the pictures. RCB lost the match but were able to qualify for the playoffs. The team ranks 4thon the points table currently and will play against Sunrisers Hyderabad on November 6.

more of Anushka Sharma in stands: pic.twitter.com/AxHFIRwW6e — padikkal’s (@bats9cantbowl) November 2, 2020

The actress was spotted cheering for Virat from the stands on October 25 as well when RCB played against Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings. Wearing a red dress, the Bollywood actress was pictured clapping for the team from Bengaluru. A video from this match also got famous when Virat asked her if she had eaten. Anushka is expecting her first child with the Indian cricket team captain. Pretty woman in stands ❤️@AnushkaSharma @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/4t7urdhT6B — aarushi. (@kohlislays) October 25, 2020

In the match against CSK, when Virat Kohli scored a 90, his doting wife gave him a standing ovation and a flying kiss. Looking charming in her black dress, Anushka enjoyed every bit of Virat’s superb batting display. In this match which was played on October 10, RCB defeated CSK and won by 37 runs.

Congratulations Anushka Sharma. You take all the credits today. ❤️ Virat Kohli played well today only because of you. Yes if he can fail because of her, he can succeed because of her too. Logics.#ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/9DS262ft7p — Karthi (@The_Hitwicket) October 10, 2020