Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: Right Arm Fast Bowler? Throwback Video of Indian Skipper Has Fans in Splits

Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli is counted among the greatest cricketers of all time and he deserves all the praise he gets. He has represented India in 86 Tests, 248 ODIs and 82 T20Is. However, before he became one of the modern greats of the sport Kohli had shot to fame after leading India to U-19 World Cup glory in 2008. The ICC recently shared a video that featured a number of players from that tournament giving their introductions.

It was Kohli's that got the most attention though, mainly due to the fact that he described himself as a "right arm fast bowler". Kohli does roll his arm over on occasion even now but his pace is medium at best and that was something not lost on many cricket fans, who shared some hilarious responses to the tweet.

Remember how your favourite superstars looked like as teenagers? Presenting the 2008 U19 @cricketworldcup introductions ️ Which one’s your favourite? pic.twitter.com/Sk4wnu4BNs — ICC (@ICC) November 4, 2020

From bemusement to shock, check out some of the best reactions below:

Right Arm quick bowler in reality@daniel86cricket pic.twitter.com/yYNmrGFjsV — Amber Saleem (@AmberS2605) November 4, 2020

so this is right arm bowler and not just any bowler, a quick bowler pic.twitter.com/GU7CoUZ37M — Awais senpai (@BeLikeAwais) November 4, 2020

Lol at Right arm quick bowler .. Interesting he mentions Gibbs as favorite . How cute Darren says his favorite cricketer is Dwayne bravo — prashanth (@prashaannth) November 4, 2020

Right Arm quick bowler pic.twitter.com/yTdWePTtUZ — Aabira #RCB (@aabira97) November 4, 2020

Kohli has performed well all three formats - Tests, One-Day Internationals (ODI) and T20s. In 86 Tests, he has scored 7,240 runs, while in 248 ODIs, the Indian skipper has 11,867 runs to his name. He has also played 81 T20s, in which he has scored 2,794 runs.

Kohli is turning a year older on November 5. At 32 years of age, he has achieved many milestones. Born on November 5, 1988, Kohli is not only the favourite of many cricket fans, but also the choice of brands.

Because of being a rising star in cricket, Kohli’s brand value is also high. According to Forbes, he is on the 66th spot on the list of top 100 highest paid athletes of 2020. The right-handed batsman is the only Indian sportsperson to get a place on the list.