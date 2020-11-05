Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: Top Acts of Sportsmanship From One of the Fiest Competitors

- Match 56 - 3 Nov, TueMatch Ended149/8(20.0) RR 7.45
MUM
HYD151/0(20.0) RR 7.45
Hyderabad beat Mumbai by 10 wickets
- 3rd ODI - 3 Nov, TueMatch Ended278/6(50.0) RR 5.56
ZIM
PAK278/9(50.0) RR 5.56
Zimbabwe tied with Pakistan (Zimbabwe win Super Over by 2 wickets)
- Qualifier 1 - 5 Nov, ThuUp Next
MI
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Eliminator - 6 Nov, FriUp Next
SRH
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st T20I - 7 Nov, SatUp Next
PAK
ZIM
16:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- 2nd T20I - 8 Nov, SunUp Next
PAK
ZIM
16:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Qualifier 2 - 8 Nov, SunUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd T20I - 10 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
16:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Final - 10 Nov, TueUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- 1st ODI - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
NZ
WI
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
18:00 IST - Paarl
- 2nd ODI - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 30 Nov, MonUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 3rd T20I - 1 Dec, TueUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 3rd ODI - 2 Dec, WedUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Canberra
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Canberra
- 2nd ODI - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
13:30 IST - Paarl
- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd ODI - 9 Dec, WedUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: Top Acts of Sportsmanship From One of the Fiest Competitors
Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli generally gives a picture of being aggressive on the field. On more than a few occasions of on-field antics, he earned the title of being rude, aggressive or immature. There’s another side to the flamboyant batsman which is hardly noticed.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: November 5, 2020, 7:01 AM IST
Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: Sportsmanship is an important virtue that every player should always possess and showcase. Irrespective of the sport one plays, good sportsmanship always stands out and acknowledged by supporters and teams alike. The qualities of being in good form, equality, the will to win, and fairness is what it takes to be successful on the playing field and off it.
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli generally gives a picture of being aggressive on the field. On more than a few occasions of on-field antics, he earned the title of being rude, aggressive or immature. There’s another side to the flamboyant batsman which is hardly noticed.
As Kohli turns 32 on November 5, here’s a look at a couple of incidents which showcased some great gestures of sportsmanship that may have gone unnoticed.
Kohli's gesture towards Smith in the 2019 World Cup:
The 2019 World Cup group stage clash between India and Australia saw the return of Steve Smith and David Warner to international cricket following a ban in the 'sandpapergate scandal'. Indian fans joined English fans and started to boo Steve Smith. However, Kohli was quick to notice the unhealthy practice and asked the fans to cheer for India instead of booing Smith. Steve Smith later acknowledged Kohli’s gesture and appreciated the way the Indian skipper handled the situation.
Kohli calls on the team physio to check on the opposition player
This incident occurred during the historic day-night test match between India and Bangladesh, which was played at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata in 2019. Bangladesh player Nadeem Hasan got hit by a bouncer from Mohammad Shami. As the rival team didn’t have physio available at that moment, Kohli stepped in to help by calling in the Indian team physio to check on Hasan. The impact of the bouncer was so immense that it had to be checked and treated immediately. Kohli’s sportsmanship and quick thinking got Hasan treated in time.
Virat's gesture towards injured Haseeb Hameed
Teenaged England opener Haseeb Hameed, who at that time was the youngest Test debutant for England, is also one of the recipients of Kohli’s sportsmanship. Hameed got injured during England’s tour of India in 2016. The right-handed youngster played with aplomb scoring 209 runs from his maiden Test series. However, in the third Test at Mohali, Hameed broke his left hand due to a delivery by Umesh Yadav in the first innings. Unable to bat, he left the field at a score of 9, but the young lad returned to bat in the second innings and scored 59 runs managing his pain.
Virat Kohli was so impressed by Hameed’s dedication that he lavished praise at the England batsman. “He showed great character for a 19-year-old at this level. He put his hand up when his team wanted him to do it,” Kohli said.
Haseeb Hameed Reveals Details of Conversation with Virat Kohli
Kohli’s gesture for Mohammad Amir in Asia Cup 2016
Asian rivals India and Pakistan are always at loggerheads on field or otherwise. However, during the 2016 Asia Cup, Pakistani pacer Mohammad Amir returned to international cricket after completing a five-year ban. Amir had faced a lot of criticism due to his involvement in the spot-fixing scandal. Kohli was happy about Amir’s return and congratulated him on making a comeback. Kohli appreciated Amir’s return and even gifted the pacer his bat before the India-Pakistan clash.
After Praise From Virat Kohli, A Response From Mohammad Amir
Virat Kohli Calls Mohammad Amir Best in the Business
Kohli’s warm gesture towards Amir had taken everyone by surprise and even pleased many fans who appreciated him.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
