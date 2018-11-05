Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Happy Birthday Virat Kohli — Wishes Pour in as India Captain Turns 30

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: November 5, 2018, 7:04 PM IST
Happy Birthday Virat Kohli — Wishes Pour in as India Captain Turns 30

Virat Kohli. (Image: AFP)

Loading...
India captain Virat Kohli turned 30 on Monday and tributes poured in for the Indian skipper who has had yet another fantastic year with the bat.

Kohli has had a record-breaking year in many ways, especially in ODI cricket where he recently became the fastest batsman to surpass the 10,000 run-mark. The Delhi dasher has cemented his legacy as one of the greatest players of all time.

His scores in ODIs in 2018 make for stunning reading: 112, 46 not out, 160 not out, 75, 36, 129 not out, 75, 45, 71, 140, 157 not out, 107, 16, 33 not out.

Kohli has scored 1202 runs at an average of 133.55 in 14 innings this year – a staggering achievement and nothing short of Bradmanesque.

Wishes poured in on Twitter for the Indian captain, with BCCI being the first to wish him:






































While 2018 has been a fantastic year for the Indian captain, fans will be hoping he can achieve similar feats in 2019 to help India lift the World Cup.
Happy Birthday Virat KohliKohlikohli birthdayOff The FieldVIRATvirat kohli
First Published: November 5, 2018, 1:37 AM IST
Loading...

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
FULL Ranking
Loading...
Loading...