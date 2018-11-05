Happy Birthday Virat Kohli — Wishes Pour in as India Captain Turns 30

Kohli has had a record-breaking year in many ways, especially in ODI cricket where he recently became the fastest batsman to surpass the 10,000 run-mark. The Delhi dasher has cemented his legacy as one of the greatest players of all time.
His scores in ODIs in 2018 make for stunning reading: 112, 46 not out, 160 not out, 75, 36, 129 not out, 75, 45, 71, 140, 157 not out, 107, 16, 33 not out.
Kohli has scored 1202 runs at an average of 133.55 in 14 innings this year – a staggering achievement and nothing short of Bradmanesque.
Wishes poured in on Twitter for the Indian captain, with BCCI being the first to wish him:
To many more match-winning knocks, here's wishing #TeamIndia Captain and Run Machine @imVkohli a very happy birthday 🎂🎂🎂#HappyBirthdayVK pic.twitter.com/Z8rta0Twk4
— BCCI (@BCCI) November 4, 2018
Wishing @imVkohli lots of success and fulfilment in the coming year. #HappyBirthdayVirat pic.twitter.com/2zuTK0mpOz
— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 5, 2018
On this Dhanteras, wish you a year that is again filled with Runteras. #HappyBirthdayVirat pic.twitter.com/f09gppLZON
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 5, 2018
Cricket Samrat, Happy Birthday Virat!
Have a good one buddy! @imVKohli #HappyBirthdayVirat pic.twitter.com/oNwSEiXoIQ
— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) November 5, 2018
With a magic stick in his hand, he brings us all to a standstill. A man who is redefining consistency and hunger to do well, wish you the very best times ahead @imVkohli and have a#HappyBirthdayVirat pic.twitter.com/WffHL4VBKj — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) November 4, 2018
Many happy returns of the day @imVkohli . Have a wonderful year ahead, may you continue to dominate the international cricket and have the same enthusiasm to perform. God bless! #HappyBirthdayVirat pic.twitter.com/6TI0d86gyL
— Pragyan Prayas Ojha (@pragyanojha) November 5, 2018
👉When He Bats He Makes Batting Look Ridiculously Easy
👉He Has Given Consistency A New Definition Defying The Law Of Averages
Wishing A Very Happy B'day To The Best Batsman In The World, Virat Kohli. Wish You Lots Of Success & Happiness In Your Life.👏💪🙏🇮🇳 #HappyBirthdayVirat pic.twitter.com/I6spkT0NCB
— Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) November 4, 2018
Happy Birthday Virat Kohli — the incredible batsman, role model, run machine and modern-day cricketing colossus. On the occasion of his 30th birthday I’ll be sharing 30 unbelievable facts about this unbelievable batsman. Stay tuned #HappyBirthdayVirat @imVkohli — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) November 4, 2018
Many many happy returns of the day bro 🎂🎂 @imVkohli @ESPNcricinfo @circleofcricket pic.twitter.com/5AFMtiN7UV
— Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) November 4, 2018
भाई @imVkohli को जन्मदिन की ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। ईश्वर आपको अच्छी सेहत और कीर्ति प्रदान करें और आप सदा इसी तरह देश का मान बढ़ाते रहें। pic.twitter.com/UBpzZt9gkJ— Yogeshwar Dutt (@DuttYogi) November 5, 2018
Wishing you a lot of success and happiness in the year ahead. Happy Birthday, @imvkohli! pic.twitter.com/HcXX88rXJn— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 5, 2018
Wishing loads of happiness and success to @imVkohli. May you have a great year ahead! pic.twitter.com/LRr9HSpwAD— ajinkyarahane88 (@ajinkyarahane88) November 5, 2018
Happy Birthday King Kohli! #GOAT @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/bvLVxYO23O— K L Rahul (@klrahul11) November 5, 2018
Thank God for his birth ❤✨ pic.twitter.com/SzeodVBzum— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) November 5, 2018
Dearest @imVkohli , here’s wishing you a very very happy birthday! May you keep shining and breaking records with your Lady Luck @AnushkaSharma by your side! ❤️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/OzQSEY1whx— Archana Vijaya (@archanavijaya) November 5, 2018
While 2018 has been a fantastic year for the Indian captain, fans will be hoping he can achieve similar feats in 2019 to help India lift the World Cup.