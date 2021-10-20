Happy Birthday, Virender Sehwag: Here are some Hilarious Tweets by 'Nawab of Najafgarh'

Turning 43 on October 20, Virender Sehwag has left his mark both on and off the field. On the field he was a batter who exuded aggressiveness and dominance and would strike fear in the hearts of the bowlers. But ever since hanging up his boots, Sehwag is still on the playing field, the ‘social media’ playing field. Known for his wit and humour since his playing days, Sehwag continues the legacy of keeping his fellow cricketers and fans well entertained.

A career which spans over 13 years, an explosive batter, Sehwag has played 104 Tests, 251 ODIs, 19 T20Is and 104 IPL matches. Scoring 8,586 with 23 centuries and six double tons in Test cricket, Sehwag was revered. Bringing the same form of energy in One Day Internationals (ODIs), Sehwag hammered 8273 runs, scoring 15 centuries and one double century.

Apart from international cricket, Sehwag has also scored two centuries in the Indian Premier League. Other than his batting, Sehwag was quite handy with the ball as well. Bowling as a right-arm offbreak, Sehwag has claimed 40 wickets in Test cricket including one fifer and 96 wickets in ODIs. Surprisingly, even in the IPL, Sehwag has claimed 6 wickets.

The ‘Nawab of Najafgarh’ is now known for his witty remarks and comments. Having a joke ready in nearly every situation to being a part of the commentary box, ‘Viru’ is always there to share his wit with his fans.

As he celebrates his 43rd birthday, here are some of Sehwag’s famous and funny Tweets:

Taking a dig at rivals England, Sehwag trolls the Englishmen as India beat England in a Kabaddi match in October, 2016.

England loose in a World Cup again.Only the sport changes.This time it's Kabaddi.India thrash them 69-18.All the best for semis #INDvENG— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 18, 2016

Congratulating a player along with a subtle dig, only Sehwag can orchestrate that. Here’s a funny tweet congratulating Ravichandran Ashwin.

Congrats @ashwinravi99 for an incredible 7th Man of the series.Only a married man can understand d urgency of going home early.#FamilyTime— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 11, 2016

A little ‘shayari’ is sometimes placed here and there. This one is dedicated to Virat Kohli.

Haazme ki goli, Rangon ki holi,Aur batting me kohliPoore India ko pasand hain— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 16, 2016

Wishing Bollywood legend Vinod Khanna in typical ‘Viru’ way.

Today let's drink Juice of Ganna.To wish Happy Birthday to Vinod Khanna. pic.twitter.com/eooPzFyXnO— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 6, 2016

Here’s some marriage advice from Sehwag, in ‘cricket’ terms.

With wife be like u r at non-striker end.Let her do the talking & run when you need to #mybestpartner#ViruKaGyaan pic.twitter.com/x8R2qZN7dF— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 2, 2016

A motivational message for Rahul Tewatia which could not have been said any better.

Tewatia kuchh bhi kar sakte hain.Agar Covid vaccine banane ka ek mauka mil gaya, toh jaisa unka time chal raha hai , lagta hai bana denge. What a season for him. #RRvRCB pic.twitter.com/WYY5mojrKC— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 17, 2020

How about some #Virukagyan applied to a birthday post.

Whoever wishes you with HBD HBD HBD on your birthday, just note their names and on their anniversary wish them HA HA HA#ViruKaGyaan— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 17, 2016

Last but not the least, a tweet which left Indian laughing away. Sehwag’s mood during the India vs Pakistan clash in the 2019 World Cup.

When you hope to see a close #IndvsPak World Cup match but what you keep on getting is a one-sided contest! pic.twitter.com/eWqXTwXSLq— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 17, 2019

Here’s wishing ‘Viru’ a Happy Birthday!

