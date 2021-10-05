Happy Birthday, Washington Sundar: Top Bowling Performances of the Indian All-rounder

Over the decades, Team India has produced some great batters and bowlers, but all-rounders have been few. However, a youngster from Chennai with an unusual first name in India – Washington Sundar has begun his journey of becoming a household name in cricket. Born in Chennai on October 5, 1999, he started playing at the age of 11 in the second division league in Chennai.

Notably, Sundar is an ambidextrous cricketer, he bowls off-spin with the right hand and bats left-handed. After making waves in the 2016 Under-19 World Cup, Sundar made his international ODI and T20I debut back in 2017 and has represented the country one ODI and 31 T20Is so far.

He made his Test debut against Australia earlier this year. While he has shone with the bat, however his contribution with the bowl has stood out. Other than being a regular member of the Team India’s T20I squad, Sundar is a vital cog in the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The off-spinner has bagged 19 wickets in 32 matches for RCB since joining them in 2018.

The India international turns 22 on Tuesday and to commemorate his special day we look at some of his top bowling performances:

IPL 2017 - 3/16 Rising Pune Supergiant vs Mumbai Indians, Qualifier 1, Mumbai

The MS Dhoni-led Rising Pune Supergiant comfortably defended 162 and the won the match by 20 runs. Courtesy of then 17-year old Sundar who finished with superb figures of 3/16 from his quota of four overs and cleared the path to their maiden IPL final.

3/22 vs Bangladesh, 5th T20I, Nidahas Twenty20 Tri-Series, Colombo, 2018

Batting first, Rohit Sharma and Suresh Raina’s 102-run second wicket partnership lifted India to 176 after 20 overs. Chasing a healthy total, the opponents fell early, thanks to Sundar’s exploits with the new ball which sent top three inside the Powerplay. Team India beat Bangladesh by 17 runs to seal their spot in the final.

IPL 2019 - 3/24 RCB vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Bengaluru

Sundar was roped in by RCB in the 2018 edition. Playing his third game of the 2019 season Sundar returned with figures of 3/24 from three overs, which helped then restrict Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to 175/7. Shimron Hetmyer and Gurkeerat Singh’s gritty 144-run stand and Umesh Yadav’s two late boundaries sealed the game with four balls to spare.

3/89 vs Australia, 4th Test, Brisbane, 2021

A dream Test debut couldn’t get better for Sundar. After bagging three important wickets of Steve Smith, Cameron Green and Nathan Lyon, he completed with figures of 3/89 in the 1st innings. The southpaw stitched a 123-run partnership with Shardul Thakur and went on to become the second Indian player to hit a half-century in their debut batting innings and claim three or more wickets in debut Test bowling innings.

In India’s second innings Shubman Gill scored 91, Rishabh Pant’s unbeaten 89, and Cheteshwar Pujara’s 56 handed the hosts their first defeat at Gabba in 32 years.

