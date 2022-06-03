Happy Birthday Wasim Akram: Pakistan Cricket Legend Turns 56

Wasim Akram – a name that requires no introduction and a career that defined the future course of pace bowling not just in Pakistan but around the world. Akram earned the title of Sultan of Swing, thanks to his unmatchable ability to swing the ball both ways.

Interestingly, Akram never played domestic cricket and yet fast-tracked to an international debut in 1984. The Lahore-born pacer marked the beginning of his international career with an ODI game against New Zealand at Faisalabad on November 23, 1984. Two months later, Akram also received his Test cap.

In just his second Test appearance, Akram claimed a 10-wicket haul and announced his arrival on the world stage. Akram was among the key campaigners of Pakistan’s 1992 World Cup and went on to dominate the pace balling scene at the international level for more than a decade after that. As the legendary pacer celebrates his 56th birthday today (June 3), we take a recap of the milestone of his extraordinary career.

First to claim 500 ODI wickets

Wasim Akram turned redefined pace bowling in limited over and was the first to pick 500 wickets in ODIs. He finished his career as the highest wicket-taker in ODI cricket- a record later claimed by Muttiah Muralidaran in 2009. Akram is still second on the list. Highest Wicket taker for Pakistan

Akram finished his international career as the highest wicket-taker for Pakistan in both Test and ODIs. The legendary pacer has claimed a total of 916 wickets, 414 in Tests and 502 in ODIs. Skipper Wasim Akram

Akram led Pakistan in 25 Tests and 109 ODIs of which the side won 12 and 66 matches. First To Pick Four International Hat-Tricks

Akram was the first to pick four wickets in international cricket- two in Test and two in ODI. He finished his career with five hattricks claims. Apart from his impressive bowling figures, Akram also has a decent record with the bat.

