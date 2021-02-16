Happy Birthday Wasim Jaffer: Here are Few of His Hilarious Tweets to Celebrate The Special Day He first made headlines after smashing an unbeaten 400 in an innings at a school competition, when he was just 15 years old. The swashbuckling batsman is called the Sartaj of first-class cricket, as he amassed a staggering 19,410 runs from 260 matches which include 51 centuries and 91 fifties.

Indian cricket and its fans need no introduction to Wasim Jaffer. Hailing from Mumbai, the right-handed batsman with magical wrists was touted as the next big thing in Indian cricket. His ability to time the ball is second to none. Be it pace or spin, Jaffer has proved his mettle in all sorts of conditions.

He first made headlines after smashing an unbeaten 400 in an innings at a school competition, when he was just 15 years old. The swashbuckling batsman is called the Sartaj of first-class cricket, as he amassed a staggering 19,410 runs from 260 matches which include 51 centuries and 91 fifties. He is currently the highest run-scorer in Ranji Trophy, surpassing Amol Muzumdar.

Jaffer made his international Test debut for India against South Africa at Mumbai, in the year 2000. However, he couldn’t replicate his astronomical numbers in domestic cricket. He played in 31 Tests and scored 1,944 runs that include five centuries. Interestingly, Jaffer made his ODI debut against South Africa, but he was unproductive and was immediately dropped. He featured in just two ODI’s and scored just 10 runs. In March 2020, Jaffer announced his retirement from all forms of cricket after becoming the most capped player in first class tournament’s history.

The domestic legend had taken a couple of batting coaching assignments and was the Head Coach for the Uttarakhand Cricket team. However, the 43-year old has a cult following on social media platforms, thanks to his humour laced posts. He is one of the most active sporting celebrities on social media and is equally famous for sharing funny posts online.

As Jaffer turns a year older, here’s a look at some of his hilarious gems:

In one of tweets, he shared a couple of photos to hilariously express how Team India breached Fortress Gabba. The first photo shows a door with multiple locking devices, while the second shows it being bolted with a cracker.

Other post lauding Cheteshwar Pujara’s exploits with the bat in the recently concluded India Tour of Australia. Jaffer shared a photo of Pujara facing Aussie bolwer and photo had funny quote from TVC which states ‘Bhaiyya yeh deewaar tooti kyu nahi’.

He occasionally does take pot shots at himself. Jaffer shared a photo from a Bollywood movie and captioned it as ‘looking at his tweets’ from the previous year.

Me looking at my tweets from last year #HAPPYNEWYEAR pic.twitter.com/k7vF2AldnD — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) January 1, 2021

Praising Team India international Ravichandran Ashwin’s contribution in the ongoing Test series against England. Jaffer shared a meme inspired post to mark the swashbuckling all-rounder’s 5/43 and 50 (not out) in Chennai. He shared a photo from film Singham, the scene is a dialogue encounter between the protagonist (Ajay Devgn) and the villain Jaikant Shikre (Prakash Raj).

In his imitable style, Jaffer congratulated Ishant Sharma when the pacer reached his 300-wicket mark in the ongoing Test series against England. He once again shared a meme inspired post with Gerard Butler’s famous ‘300’ movie.

Popular for his unique tweets, he came up with a famous dialogue from a Hindi movie to praise Jadeja’s skills. The former opener shared a snapshot with his tweet, that shows the run-out from the ongoing third Test between the two sides at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Jaffer compared Jadeja’s fielding skills to that of a Cheetah and eyesight as sharp as a Falcon.

Cheete ki chaal, baaz ki nazar aur @imjadeja ke throw par sandeh nahi karte #AUSvIND #Jadeja pic.twitter.com/R8N9xIzYCH — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) January 8, 2021

He even took potshots at the level of umpiring. Jaffer to prove his point shared snapshots of a run out and sniper with the aiming shut.

Third umpire watching the replay before pressing Not out.‍♂️ #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/VUuee69Zfn — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) December 26, 2020

Jaffer, who’s also the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) coach, took to twitter to post a hilarious Bollywood inspired meme, taking a funny dig at Maxwell’s second successive crucial cameo against India. The veteran posted a meme featuring Naseeruddin Shah’s ‘Gunaah Hai Yeh’, dialogue inspired from the hindi film ‘Sarfarosh’ which roughly translates to ‘It’s a crime’. His tweet came in reference to Maxwell’s consecutive crucial knocks, after a poor outing in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 for the KXIP) franchise.

Jaffer, who’s also the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) coach, took to twitter to post a hilarious Bollywood inspired meme, taking a funny dig at Maxwell’s second successive crucial cameo against India. The veteran posted a meme featuring Naseeruddin Shah’s ‘Gunaah Hai Yeh’, dialogue inspired from the hindi film ‘Sarfarosh’ which roughly translates to ‘It’s a crime’. His tweet came in reference to Maxwell’s consecutive crucial knocks, after a poor outing in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 for the KXIP) franchise.