Happy Birthday Wasim Jaffer: Top Memes Shared by Former Indian Cricketer

Wasim Jaffer may have been a quintessential orthodox batter during his cricketing days but his social media presence is unlike anything we have seen him being on the field. The seemingly quiet, shy Jaffer is now the internet’s favourite with his hilarious apt meme game and fans can’t help but love his humour. The meme king in Jaffer rose to fame during the IPL 2020 and the India Australia tour that followed later that year. Jaffar seemed to have a perfect meme for every situation, and we wondered where he hid this side of him all these years. So now, with every big, small development in Indian cricket, fans wait for Jaffer to share his hilarious take through a meme.

As the former classic right-hand batter celebrates his 44th birthday today (February 16), we take a look at some of the most hilarious memes he shared on Twitter

1. When Team India breached Australia’s fortress of Gabba, and Jaffer owned the internet with a perfect meme.

At a time when everybody wrote off India’s chances of defeating the Australians at their home and that too at the Gabba, the young Indian team did the unthinkable. Despite missing its captain Virat Kohli and other key players, the team breached the Australian fortress of Gabba and Jaffer found the perfect meme for the situation.

2. The other gems from the India Australia series

The time Indian cricket’ssecond ‘wall’, Cheteshwar Pujara, affirmed his foot on the ground against the Australian bowling lineup.

We also saw Ravindra Jadeja’s on-field heroism and Jaffer’s on linersmaking of a deadly combo.

Cheete ki chaal, baaz ki nazar aur @imjadeja ke throw par sandeh nahi karte 😉 #AUSvIND #Jadeja pic.twitter.com/R8N9xIzYCH— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) January 8, 2021

3. Jaffer’s banter with Michael Vaughan

Former England captain Michael Vaughan and Jaffer love taking digs at each other, and it just never gets boring. And the best part of this banter is it’s a fight between equals, but we of course are rooting for Jaffer!

