Happy Birthday, Wayne Parnell: A Look at Former South African All-rounder's Career

Wayne Parnell is a South African allrounder, known for his whippy, open-chested action . The Southpaw is capable of swinging the ball at high speeds and is a more than capable batter as well. However, despite all these desirable attributes, Parnell’s international career didn’t turn out as he would have hoped for.

He vanished from international cricketer as fast as he arrived, mostly due to injuries and inconsistent performances did not help the cause either. And, perhaps, that is what motivated him to abandoned international cricket with South Africa and penned down a three-year deal with Worcestershire as a Kolpak player in 2018.

Prior to his deal with Worcestershire, Parnell represented South Africa in six Tests, 40 T20Is and 65 ODIs.

Parnell made his first-class debut in the 2006-07 season with Eastern Province. He was a member of South Africa’s Under-19 team for at the 2006 World Cup, which was held in Sri Lanka.

Two years later, he was appointed SA’s U-19 skipper for the Malaysia World Cup. He led his side from the front in Malaysia by picking 18 wickets at the event.

After that, he was named in SA’s Emerging Players tour of Australia before receiving a national call up to South Africa’s ODI squad in 2009. He made his international debut against Australia in January 2019 and soon was handed the central contract by Cricket South Africa (CSA).

He repaid the CSA selector’s faith with his impressive performance in the 2009 T20 World Cup. He picked nine wickets in the tournament and his economy rate was under six as well. He also picked a four-wicket haul against West Indies.

Parnell was handed his Test debut in 2010 after a successful stint with England’s county team Kent. In the same year, he was offered a lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL) contract by Delhi Daredevils, now renamed to Delhi Capitals.

However, he was ruled out from IPL due to a groin injury.

Parnell was also part of South Africa’s 2011 World Cup squad but played just one game. He also made it to South Africa’s 2012 T20 World Cup. However, he was not considered for the 2013 Champions Trophy.

A year later, he was picked in South Africa’s Test squad for a must-win match against Australia. Parnell announced his arrival by picking a wicket on his very first ball. However, he was forced to leave the match midway after bowling just nine overs due to another groin injury.

On the back of some impressive performance, he returned to the SA squad for the 2015 World Cup but was not included in their T20 squad in the 2016 edition.

Two years later in 2018, he signed a deal with Worcestershire and left South Africa cricket. Earlier this year in March, he signed a new contract with Northamptonshire as an overseas player.

