Happy Birthday Yusuf Pathan: Former India Allrounder Turns 38

- Final - 10 Nov, TueMatch Ended156/7(20.0) RR 7.8
DEL
MUM157/5(20.0) RR 7.8
Mumbai beat Delhi by 5 wickets
- 3rd T20I - 10 Nov, TueMatch Ended129/9(20.0) RR 6.45
ZIM
PAK130/2(20.0) RR 6.45
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 8 wickets
- 1st ODI - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
NZ
WI
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
18:00 IST - Paarl
- 2nd ODI - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 30 Nov, MonUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 3rd T20I - 1 Dec, TueUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 3rd ODI - 2 Dec, WedUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Canberra
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Canberra
- 2nd ODI - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
13:30 IST - Paarl
- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd ODI - 9 Dec, WedUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
Happy Birthday Yusuf Pathan: Former India Allrounder Turns 38
One of the most destructive batsmen during his short international career (2007-2012), Yusuf Pathan celebrates his 38th birthday on the 17th of November
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: November 17, 2020, 9:57 AM IST
One of the most destructive batsmen during his short international career (2007-2012), Yusuf Pathan celebrates his 38th birthday on the 17th of November. Yusuf played 57 ODIs and 22 T20Is for India and though he promised much and produced a few moments of magic, could not do justice to his talent and batting prowess. He scored 810 runs in 41 ODI innings while also chipping in with 33 wickets at an economy rate of 5.49. His most significant characteristic was his scoring rate and his ability to hit the long ball. Yusuf's ODI strike rate of 113.6 was the second-highest, only after Virender Sehwag (124.79) for India during his career span (10 June 2008 - 18 March 2012). It was the fourth-best (min. 500 runs) in the world. He hit 43 sixes in 41 innings which was a ratio of better than a six an inning.
Yusuf hammered two hundreds in ODI cricket. His more remarkable one was 105 off 70 deliveries against South Africa in Centurion in 2011, where coming in at 60 for 5 after 12 overs, chasing a Duckworth-Lewis revised 268, he single-handedly took India to 234 falling just short. It was an incredible knock highlighted by 8 sixes! The second-highest score of the innings was 38 and as many as 5 Indian batsmen were dismissed for single-digits.
His other hundred - a breathtaking unbeaten 123 off 96 deliveries - came against New Zealand in Bengaluru in 2010. Yusuf walked out to bat at 108 for 4 in the 20th over and led India's successful 315-run chase with a power packed performance.
Sachin Tendulkar Deserved No.1 Spot in His Era: Former Pakistan Pacer Aaqib Javed
Yusuf made his T20I debut in the 2007 World T20 Final between India and Pakistan in Johannesburg - opening the innings he scored 15 off 8 deliveries while also conceding just 5 off the one over he bowled in the Pakistani innings.
India vs Australia: Virat Kohli is Worth Two Players, His Absence Will Make an Impact - Glenn McGrath
Yusuf's match-winning 56 off 39 deliveries (from 42 for 3) helped Rajasthan Royals chase down Chennai Super Kings' 163 in the final of the inaugural Indian Premier League (IPL) in Mumbai in 2008. He was one of the stars for the Royals in the tournament scoring 435 runs in 15 innings at a strike rate of 179.01! He has also won two other IPL titles - both with the Kolkata Knight Riders - in 2012 and 2014. Yusuf holds the record for the second-fastest hundred (off 37 deliveries against Mumbai Indians at the Brabourne Stadium in 2010) of the IPL of all-time.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking