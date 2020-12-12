Happy Birthday Yuvraj Singh: 10 Standout Numbers That Define the Batsman's Career

On Yuvraj Singh's 39th birthday, we look at 10 numbers which define his ODI and T20I career.

Yuvraj Singh was one of the greatest batsmen in the middle order in the history of ODI cricket. He was also one of the most destructive in T20Is during his career. From Lord's 2002 to Sydney 2004, from the six sixes in Durban 2007 to the Player of the Series performance in the 2011 World Cup - there are many standout moments which define Yuvraj Singh - the Batsman in Limited Overs' cricket.

On his 39th birthday, we look at 10 numbers which define his ODI and T20I career.

WATCH | Relive Yuvraj Singh's Top Five Batting Performances

84: Player of the Match Performance in first ODI innings

Yuvraj Singh made his ODI debut against Kenya in Nairobi in the ICC KnockOut in 2000 but did not get a chance to bat. However, in the very next match against a formidable Australia in the Quarter-Final at the same venue, batting for India for the first time in an ODI, Yuvraj top-scored for his country and hammered a match-winning 84 off just 80 deliveries and gave the defining performance in India's 20-run win over World Cup winners Australia.

69: Yuvraj Singh's Score in the Natwest Series Final in 2002

Coming into bat at 132 for 4 after 21 overs chasing England's mammoth 325 in the NatWest Series Final at Lord's in 2002, Yuvraj Singh (69 off 63 balls) paired with Mohammed Kaif and put together a match-winning 121-run stand for the sixth-wicket. India went on to register one of their most famous wins in ODI cricket beating England in their own turf by two wickets with three deliveries to spare.

344: Yuvraj Singh's Aggregate in the five-match ODI series in Pakistan in 2006

Yuvraj Singh was the Player of the Series in India's historic 4-1 victory in Pakistan in the ODI series in 2006. He aggregated 344 runs in the 5 matches at a strike rate of 97.17. Yuvraj's best performance came in the fifth ODI in Karachi when he smashed an unbeaten 107 off just 93 deliveries helping India chase down Pakistan's 286 for 8 with more than three overs to spare and 8 wickets in hand.

Happy Birthday Yuvraj Singh: This is How his Friends from Sports, Cinema and Politics Wished Him

176.92: The Highest Strike Rate for Yuvraj Singh in a 70-Plus Knock Against a Major Opposition

Batting at Number 4, Yuvraj Singh blasted an unbeaten 138 off just 78 deliveries, including 16 fours and 6 massive sixes against England in the first ODI in Rajkot in 2008. India reached a colossal 387 for 5 - their highest total in ODI cricket (till then) against a major cricket playing nation (they had scored 413 for 5 against Bermuda in the 2007 World Cup).

362 & 15: The Aggregate Runs and Wickets Tally for Yuvraj Singh in the 2011 World Cup

Yuvraj Singh was the Player of the Series in India's victorious and historic campaign in the 2011 World Cup. He scored 362 runs in 8 innings at a strike rate of 86.19 including one hundred and four fifties. Yuvraj also made several crucial breakthroughs with the ball and was also very restrictive - he picked 15 wickets in 9 innings at an economy rate of 5.02. He was the Player of the Match in the Quarter-Final against Australia picking two big wickets before returning to score a match-winning unbeaten 57 off just 65 deliveries. Yuvraj got the crucial and timely wickets of Asad Shafiq and Younis Khan off successive overs in the big semi-final against Pakistan and again got the big prized scalp of Kumar Sangakkara at a critical juncture in the final in Mumbai.

6,6,6,6,6,6: The Second Batsman to Hit Six Sixes in an International Match

Yuvraj Singh hammered Stuart Broad for six consecutive sixes in the 19th over of the Indian innings in their World T20 fixture against England in Durban on the 19th of September, 2007. Yuvraj remained unbeaten on a blitzkrieg 58 off just 16 deliveries. His strike rate of 362.5 in this innings is the highest strike rate for any 40-plus knock by any batsman from a major cricket playing nation in the history of T20I cricket!

Yuvraj had registered his fifty in just 12 deliveries in this match - it remains a record for the fastest fifty in T20I cricket history!

70 off 30: Yuvraj Singh scored 70 off 30 deliveries against Australia in the semi-final of the ICC World T20, 2007

Just three days after his record 6 sixes against England at the same venue, Yuvraj Singh, on the 22nd of September, smashed a match-winning 70 off just 30 deliveries (including 5 fours and 5 sixes) against Australia in the semi-final.

75.76%: The Percentage of ODI Matches India won when Yuvraj Singh Scored 50-plus

Yuvraj Singh was one of the greatest match-winners with the bat in the history of ODI cricket. India won as many as 50 of the 66 matches in which he registered a 50-plus score, which basically meant that India won three out of every four games in which Yuvraj recorded a 50-plus score.

Comparing this statistic to some other great middle-order batsmen and the corresponding percentage for Dhoni is 61.45% (India won 51 of the 83 matches in which Dhoni scored 50-Plus) and Michael Bevan is 71.15% (Australia won 37 of the 52 matches in which Bevan scored 50-Plus).

2005-2009: Yuvraj Singh's Golden Period in ODI Cricket

Yuvraj Singh was in devastating form for the five-year period between 2005 and 2009. He aggregated 4651 runs in 127 innings at an average of 43.46 and strike rate of 90.32 during this time-frame. 10 of his 14 hundreds in the format also came during this period.

51.51 & 93.11: Yuvraj Singh's Batting Average and Strike Rate in Victorious Matches from the Middle-Order till end of World Cup 2011

Yuvraj Singh was one of the greatest middle-order batsmen in the world from his debut in 2000 till the end of the World Cup in 2011. During this period, from batting positions 4-6, he aggregated 5151 runs in 130 innings at an average of 51.51 and strike rate of 93.11 including 9 hundreds and 35 fifties in victorious matches for India.