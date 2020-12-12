Happy Birthday Yuvraj Singh: Here Are His Top 5 Moments

Today, the all-rounder celebrates his 39th birthday and here are top 5 cricketing moments of his life:

Yuvraj Singh is one of the most dependable and prolific cricketers of the modern age. Having represented India on the world stage on multiple occasions, Yuvi managed to shine despite all the pressure. Having debuted in the ODI format in the year 2000, Yuvraj proved to be one of the brightest young finds under the captaincy of Sourav Ganguly.

Today, the all-rounder celebrates his 39th birthday and here are top 5 cricketing moments of his life:

Hitting six sixes off Stuart Broad

Every cricket lover, young or old, has watched this deadly over from World T20 in 2007 multiple times. It was for the first time in the shortest format of the game that a batsman was able to hit all the six balls over the boundary. No matter where the English bowler Stuart Broad delivered the ball, it always went out of the park!

Debut knock of 84 against Australia

The Australia of the year 2000 was a lot different than the one now. It had the services of bowlers like Glen McGrath, Jason Gilespie and Brett Lee, so scoring a big score against them was tough. However, debutant Yuvraj scored massive 84 runs in the ICC Knockout Cup at the age of 18.

Elemental in Dada’s shirt waving in 2002

The image of Sourav Ganguly waving his jersey in the air from the pavilion is etched in our minds even today. This aggression had come in response to Team India chasing the huge target of 325 runs set by England in the Natwest Series final in 2002. When seniors of the squad had departed early, youngsters Yuvraj Singh and Mohammed Kaif had taken the centre stage.

Emotional Chennai Test in 2008

England was touring India in 2008 when the devastating terrorist attacks of Mumbai shook the world. The entire country was emotional when England came back after a fortnight for the Test series. India were on the verge of losing it when Yuvraj walked into bat at 224-4. By staying stable in front of the bowling attack, Yuvraj not only helped win the match but also cemented his place in the Test squad.

Man of the tournament in 2011 World Cup

Yuvraj was unmatchable in the tournament, be it his 113 run knock against West Indies or 57* against Australia. With the ball, Yuvraj took 15 wickets throughout the World Cup, winning the title of Man of the Tournament.