Happy Birthday Yuvraj Singh: Lesser-Known Facts About the Star Player

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh turns a year older today. From the day Yuvraj started to play for India on the international front till his retirement in 2019, he has been a force to be reckoned with. The left-handed batsman and slow left-arm orthodox bowler played under different captains, displayed unbeatable spirits and went on to lead his team to victory in several matches.

Happy Birthday Yuvraj Singh: Here Are His Top 5 Moments

The all-rounder is widely-known for his contribution in aiding the Men in Blue lift two World cup trophies. While six sixes in the 2007 T20 World Cup is now part of cricket lore, the 2011 ICC Men’s World Cup can very well be termed as Yuvraj’s World Cup for his dashing performance.

However, on his 39th birthday, here are some of his lesser-known facts that do not see the limelight often.

1. Yuvraj played with the number 12 on his jersey. This is not a mere coincidence as he was born on the 12th day of the 12th month in 1981. His birth time was 12 noon at a hospital in Chandigarh’s 12th Sector.

2. Yuvraj wanted to pursue roller skating in childhood. He was also good at it, having won the National U-14 Roller Skating Championship but his father asked him to focus on cricket.

3. He wasn't a gifted cricketer at the beginning. When he went for training under Navjot Singh Sidhu, the senior player gave up hope because of his poor form.

4. The Punjab player’s father Yograj Singh is a famous actor but he has also played international cricket.

5. Even Yuvraj has worked as a child actor in Punjabi movies and he claims to be not good at it.

6. Yuvraj has also worked as a voice artist in the Bollywood movie Jumbo, which was produced by Akshay Kumar.

7. The all-rounder happens to be the only Indian cricketer after Sachin Tendulkar who has been signed by the English county team Yorkshire.