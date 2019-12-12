The stylish left-hander was known for turning up in big matches and has given countless moments of magic on the pitch. Yuvraj would become an important part of India's middle-order, forming useful partnerships first with Rahul Dravid and then with MS Dhoni.
Happy Birthday Yuvraj Singh: The Legend Turns 38
The stylish left-hander was known for turning up in big matches and has given countless moments of magic on the pitch. Yuvraj would become an important part of India's middle-order, forming useful partnerships first with Rahul Dravid and then with MS Dhoni.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 26 December, 2019
NZ v AUSMelbourne
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 3 January, 2020
NZ v AUSSydney All Fixtures
Team Rankings