Happy Birthday Yuvraj Singh: The Legend Turns 38

Cricketnext Staff |December 12, 2019, 12:17 PM IST
One of Indian cricket's biggest names Yuvraj Singh turns 38 today on December 12. The southpaw who battled cancer during his career, was also a big reason for India winning the 2011 World Cup on home soil.

Among Yuvraj's best moments is when he took on England's Stuart Broad and smoked six consecutive sixes in one over. That over is still fresh in every cricket fan’s memory when the left-hander stamped himself all over the inaugural World T20 in 2007. India went on to win that match and then defeated Australia and Pakistan in the semi-final and final respectively to clinch the title.

The stylish left-hander was known for turning up in big matches and has given countless moments of magic on the pitch. Yuvraj would become an important part of India's middle-order, forming useful partnerships first with Rahul Dravid and then with MS Dhoni.

The World Cup win in 2011 was the biggest moment of his cricket career, but soon after that came the biggest challenge of his life, when he was diagnosed cancer which required a two-and-a-half month treatment in the USA. He returned home after completing his chemotherapy in April 2012, fairly confident that he could resume his duties on the cricket field reasonably quickly and in August he was named in India's squad for the World T20 in Sri Lanka.

Yuvraj, who announced his retirement earlier in the year, made his ODI debut in 2000 and went onto play 304 games scoring 8701 runs with 14 centuries and 52 half centuries to his name.

In January 2013, poor form and poor fitness led to his ouster from the team, but he continued to be among the hot picks for the IPL till he called time on his career.

