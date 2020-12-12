Happy Birthday Yuvraj Singh: This is How his Friends from Sports, Cinema and Politics Wished Him

- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueMatch Ended186/5(20.0) RR 9.3
AUS
IND174/7(20.0) RR 9.3
Australia beat India by 12 runs
- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunMatch Ended194/5(20.0) RR 9.7
AUS
IND195/4(20.0) RR 9.7
India beat Australia by 6 wickets
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 1st Test - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
SL
ENG
09:30 IST - Galle
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 18 Jan, MonUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
09:30 IST - Galle
- 3rd ODI - 23 Jan, SatUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Karachi
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
Happy Birthday Yuvraj Singh: This is How his Friends from Sports, Cinema and Politics Wished Him
wishes started pouring in for Yuvraj on his 39th birthday. From sports personalities to politicians, people from all walks of lives have extended their greeting.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: December 12, 2020, 11:42 AM IST
Yuvraj Singh, who played instrumental roles in India’s 2007 T20I World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup wins, turned a year older today. Considered one of the greatest limited over players to play for India, Yuvraj played for the national team from 2000 to 2017. The all-rounder was not only a batsman and a spin bowler but also an outstanding fielder.
The southpaw made headlines in the 2007 T20 World after he hit six sixes off England’s Stuart Broad in an over.
As soon as the clock struck 12 wishes started pouring in for Yuvraj on his 39th birthday. From sports personalities to politicians, people from all walks of lives have extended their greeting.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) wished him mentioning his International career stats. The Board wrote that Yuvraj scored 11,778 runs in 402 International matches.
402 intl. caps
11,778 intl. runs
2007 World T20-winner
Player of the Tournament in #TeamIndia's 2011 World Cup triumph
Fastest T20I 5⃣0⃣
Wishing the legendary & inspirational @YUVSTRONG12 a very happy birthday
Let's relive his remarkable ton vs England
— BCCI (@BCCI) December 12, 2020
The International Cricket Council (ICC) extended greeting to Yuvraj on his birthday, highlighting a few of his achievements.
️ Player of the Tournament in the 2011 @cricketworldcup
2007 @T20WorldCup champion
First man to hit 6️⃣ sixes in an over in T20Is
Fastest fifty in T20Is
Happy birthday to the incredible @YUVSTRONG12 pic.twitter.com/VYqqPUMD0s
— ICC (@ICC) December 12, 2020
Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag wished Yuvraj in his own style, heaping praise on him.
Jab tak balla chalta tha, tab tak thaat thi,
Bowlers ki vaat thi.
Ab balla chalne ke baad bhi alag hi baat hai.
Bowlers ke kachhe utaarne se lekar, Baniyan pehnkar match dekhne ka Swag- yahi hain apne Yuvraj#HappyBirthdayYuvi pic.twitter.com/GoQOoeyj9s
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 12, 2020
“Warm Birthday wishes to a friend who is an inspiration and who has given all of us hope, everlasting joy and happiness. May God shower you with blessings today and always @YUVSTRONG12,” said VVS Laxman.
Warm Birthday wishes to a friend who is an inspiration and who has given all of us hope, everlasting joy and happiness. May God shower you with blessings today and always @YUVSTRONG12 pic.twitter.com/7qmYi8iZ9f
— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 12, 2020
Actor and producer Mohanlal sharing a picture of Yuvraj wished him a happy birthday.
Happy Birthday Dear @YUVSTRONG12 #HappyBirthdayYuvi pic.twitter.com/nqTQJtxicX
— Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) December 12, 2020
Member of Parliament from Rajasthan’s Rajsamand Diya Kumari tweeted, “Birthday wishes to the former all-rounder Indian Cricketer, Padamshri & Arjun awardee @YUVSTRONG12. May you be blessed with healthy & long life. #HappyBirthdayYuvrajSingh”
Birthday wishes to the former all rounder Indian Cricketer, Padamshri & Arjun awardee @YUVSTRONG12.
May you be blessed with healthy & long life. #HappyBirthdayYuvrajSingh
— Diya Kumari (@KumariDiya) December 12, 2020
Afghanistan cricketer Mujeeb, who played with Yuvraj when they were part of Kings XI Punjab, an IPL franchise, conveyed his greetings.
Happy birthday @YUVSTRONG12 #have a #good #day pic.twitter.com/vsdfsc86DG
— Muj R 88 (@Mujeeb_R88) December 12, 2020
Here are some more wishes:
Wishing India’s man of both world cups and my dear brother @YUVSTRONG12 a very happy birthday! Your journey has been an inspiration for millions Prince! Stay healthy and happy always! pic.twitter.com/Ohqah6qvVA
— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) December 12, 2020
The man who inspired millions on and off the field. Wishing @YUVSTRONG12 a very happy birthday on his 39th. May you live a happy and successful year ahead. pic.twitter.com/Tpbq3W8Ntm
— Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) December 12, 2020
Happy Birthday Yuvi Pa @YUVSTRONG12 ❤️.May you be the healthiest & happiest always. Keep shining & keep inspiring us forever. Here is to all our wonderful memories on & off the field.#HappyBirthdayYuvi pic.twitter.com/ziON2lbU8G
— Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) December 12, 2020
Yaaro ka yaar jo dilo pe karta raj esa Hai mera Yuvraj.Wishing you a very happy birthday mere yaar @YUVSTRONG12 #birthday #party pic.twitter.com/lA12x50bDC
— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) December 12, 2020
Happy birthday brother @YUVSTRONG12 #SixerKing #HappyBirthdayYuvi pic.twitter.com/wj8KZnfI74
— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 12, 2020
Wishing the powerhouse of talent @YUVSTRONG12 very happy birthday ! Hope you have a terrific one ⭐️
— Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) December 12, 2020
Yuvraj has not revealed anything about his future plans. It is not clear if he will take up the role of a coach or continue to play domestic cricket.
