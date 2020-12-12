Happy Birthday Yuvraj Singh: This is How his Friends from Sports, Cinema and Politics Wished Him

wishes started pouring in for Yuvraj on his 39th birthday. From sports personalities to politicians, people from all walks of lives have extended their greeting.

Yuvraj Singh, who played instrumental roles in India’s 2007 T20I World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup wins, turned a year older today. Considered one of the greatest limited over players to play for India, Yuvraj played for the national team from 2000 to 2017. The all-rounder was not only a batsman and a spin bowler but also an outstanding fielder.

The southpaw made headlines in the 2007 T20 World after he hit six sixes off England’s Stuart Broad in an over.

As soon as the clock struck 12 wishes started pouring in for Yuvraj on his 39th birthday. From sports personalities to politicians, people from all walks of lives have extended their greeting.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) wished him mentioning his International career stats. The Board wrote that Yuvraj scored 11,778 runs in 402 International matches.

402 intl. caps 11,778 intl. runs 2007 World T20-winner Player of the Tournament in #TeamIndia's 2011 World Cup triumph Fastest T20I 5⃣0⃣ Wishing the legendary & inspirational @YUVSTRONG12 a very happy birthday Let's relive his remarkable ton vs England — BCCI (@BCCI) December 12, 2020

The International Cricket Council (ICC) extended greeting to Yuvraj on his birthday, highlighting a few of his achievements.

️ Player of the Tournament in the 2011 @cricketworldcup 2007 @T20WorldCup champion First man to hit 6️⃣ sixes in an over in T20Is Fastest fifty in T20Is Happy birthday to the incredible @YUVSTRONG12 pic.twitter.com/VYqqPUMD0s — ICC (@ICC) December 12, 2020

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag wished Yuvraj in his own style, heaping praise on him.

Jab tak balla chalta tha, tab tak thaat thi, Bowlers ki vaat thi. Ab balla chalne ke baad bhi alag hi baat hai. Bowlers ke kachhe utaarne se lekar, Baniyan pehnkar match dekhne ka Swag- yahi hain apne Yuvraj#HappyBirthdayYuvi pic.twitter.com/GoQOoeyj9s — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 12, 2020

“Warm Birthday wishes to a friend who is an inspiration and who has given all of us hope, everlasting joy and happiness. May God shower you with blessings today and always @YUVSTRONG12,” said VVS Laxman.

Warm Birthday wishes to a friend who is an inspiration and who has given all of us hope, everlasting joy and happiness. May God shower you with blessings today and always @YUVSTRONG12 pic.twitter.com/7qmYi8iZ9f — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 12, 2020

Actor and producer Mohanlal sharing a picture of Yuvraj wished him a happy birthday.

Member of Parliament from Rajasthan’s Rajsamand Diya Kumari tweeted, “Birthday wishes to the former all-rounder Indian Cricketer, Padamshri & Arjun awardee @YUVSTRONG12. May you be blessed with healthy & long life. #HappyBirthdayYuvrajSingh”

Birthday wishes to the former all rounder Indian Cricketer, Padamshri & Arjun awardee @YUVSTRONG12. May you be blessed with healthy & long life. #HappyBirthdayYuvrajSingh — Diya Kumari (@KumariDiya) December 12, 2020

Afghanistan cricketer Mujeeb, who played with Yuvraj when they were part of Kings XI Punjab, an IPL franchise, conveyed his greetings.

Here are some more wishes:

Wishing India’s man of both world cups and my dear brother @YUVSTRONG12 a very happy birthday! Your journey has been an inspiration for millions Prince! Stay healthy and happy always! pic.twitter.com/Ohqah6qvVA — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) December 12, 2020

The man who inspired millions on and off the field. Wishing @YUVSTRONG12 a very happy birthday on his 39th. May you live a happy and successful year ahead. pic.twitter.com/Tpbq3W8Ntm — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) December 12, 2020

Happy Birthday Yuvi Pa @YUVSTRONG12 ❤️.May you be the healthiest & happiest always. Keep shining & keep inspiring us forever. Here is to all our wonderful memories on & off the field.#HappyBirthdayYuvi pic.twitter.com/ziON2lbU8G — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) December 12, 2020

Yaaro ka yaar jo dilo pe karta raj esa Hai mera Yuvraj.Wishing you a very happy birthday mere yaar @YUVSTRONG12 #birthday #party pic.twitter.com/lA12x50bDC — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) December 12, 2020

Wishing the powerhouse of talent @YUVSTRONG12 very happy birthday ! Hope you have a terrific one ⭐️ — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) December 12, 2020

Yuvraj has not revealed anything about his future plans. It is not clear if he will take up the role of a coach or continue to play domestic cricket.