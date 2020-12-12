CRICKETNEXT

Happy Birthday Yuvraj Singh: This is How his Friends from Sports, Cinema and Politics Wished Him

wishes started pouring in for Yuvraj on his 39th birthday. From sports personalities to politicians, people from all walks of lives have extended their greeting.

Yuvraj Singh, who played instrumental roles in India’s 2007 T20I World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup wins, turned a year older today. Considered one of the greatest limited over players to play for India, Yuvraj played for the national team from 2000 to 2017. The all-rounder was not only a batsman and a spin bowler but also an outstanding fielder.

The southpaw made headlines in the 2007 T20 World after he hit six sixes off England’s Stuart Broad in an over.

As soon as the clock struck 12 wishes started pouring in for Yuvraj on his 39th birthday. From sports personalities to politicians, people from all walks of lives have extended their greeting.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) wished him mentioning his International career stats. The Board wrote that Yuvraj scored 11,778 runs in 402 International matches.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) extended greeting to Yuvraj on his birthday, highlighting a few of his achievements.

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag wished Yuvraj in his own style, heaping praise on him.

“Warm Birthday wishes to a friend who is an inspiration and who has given all of us hope, everlasting joy and happiness. May God shower you with blessings today and always @YUVSTRONG12,” said VVS Laxman.

Actor and producer Mohanlal sharing a picture of Yuvraj wished him a happy birthday.

Member of Parliament from Rajasthan’s Rajsamand Diya Kumari tweeted, “Birthday wishes to the former all-rounder Indian Cricketer, Padamshri & Arjun awardee @YUVSTRONG12. May you be blessed with healthy & long life. #HappyBirthdayYuvrajSingh”

Afghanistan cricketer Mujeeb, who played with Yuvraj when they were part of Kings XI Punjab, an IPL franchise, conveyed his greetings.

Here are some more wishes:

Yuvraj has not revealed anything about his future plans. It is not clear if he will take up the role of a coach or continue to play domestic cricket.

